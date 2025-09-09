Mahiwi Farm is part of Pāmu’s push to support the next generation of farm owners. Photo / Kara Tait Photography

Pāmu has announced a new equity partnership opportunity to support pathways to farm ownership for livestock farm operators.

New Zealand’s largest farmer, formerly known as Landcorp, is taking expressions of interest in Mahiwi Farm, a 708 effective-hectare medium-rolling hill country livestock farm located 35 minutes west of Wairoa.

To be considered for the equity manager role, a minimum investment of $250,000 is required.

Equity partnership structures, lease terms, and expectations are open to negotiation.

The equity partnership for livestock follows the 2024 introduction of contract farming options for dairy farmers, including sharemilking and contract milking across four farms: Quarry and Otago in the Central Plateau, Waimakariri in Canterbury, and Ruru on the West Coast.