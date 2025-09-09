Mahiwi is the first livestock farm offered under this model by the state-owned farmer.
Unlike common equity partner/manager roles that include land ownership, Mahiwi remains Crown-owned, meaning Pāmu cannot sell an interest in the land itself.
Pāmu chief executive Mark Leslie said it was more than just a farm opportunity.
“It’s a strategic shift in how we support the next generation of livestock farmers.
“Mahiwi represents our commitment to unlocking equity pathways and backing high-performing operators with real skin in the game.”
Leslie said Mahiwi offered a strong balance of breeding and finishing country, with scope for improved performance.
“This model is about empowering skilled operators to take the reins, build equity, and shape the future of farming with accountability and ambition.”
A breeding-finishing farm, Mahiwi runs 3500 Romney ewes and 650 beef cows.
It is currently wintering 7000 stock units across the property at a rate of 10 stock units per hectare.
Mahiwi Farm: Key features
- 708 effective farming hectares
- 7000 stock unit property – ideal for scale and focus
- 90 paddocks averaging 7.9ha each
- Average pasture yield: 8.1 tonne/ha/year
- Average rainfall: 1,734mm/year
Mahiwi Farm: Infrastructure
- One 4-bedroom, one 3-bedroom home, one 2-bedroom cottage and shearers’ quarters
- One woolshed, two sets of cattle yards and one satellite set
- One set of sheep yards and three satellite sets
- Reticulated water system across 70% of the farm
- Central lane running through the property.