“It has been a lot of hard work getting here and there were lots of times that I didn’t think I would achieve this,” said Weller, who won the World Champion Butcher Apprentice in 2018.

The competition was a nail-biter for Weller.

At one point, she looked over and saw her competitor was on to the chicken “which we always leave until last and I panicked,” she said.

Weller said year-on-year competitor skills had been increasing, as more young butchers vied for the nation’s top award.

She thanked her family for putting up with lots of meat-slicing practice over the years.

“It’s a team effort,” she added.

Head judge and butchery training adviser at Skills4Work in Auckland, Peter Martin, had seen Weller’s determination to improve each year she competed in the annual competition.

“The competitors presented some fantastic displays, but what set Sam apart was her back-of-house work — she left really clean bones, and her finishing standard was excellent,” Martin said.

Anton Rameka from New World Regent in Whangārei was awarded the Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year.

It was his fourth attempt at the competition.

“The difference for me today was my creative side came out,” he said.

“I’m usually organised so that helps a lot, but keeping my calm really ensured I finished strong today.”

As part of their prize, Weller and Rameka are off to the Olympics of butchery, the World Butchers’ Challenge in 2025, which will be held in Paris.

Of her surprising path, which will give her a shot at one of the world’s top butcher prizes, Weller said, “I’ve always really loved meat and loved knowing where things come from”.

She started out serving customers at a butcher in New World before moving on to sausage-making.

Weller was then offered an apprenticeship and the rest is history.

“Most of the people you actually see coming through these competitions are from New World and PAK’nSAVE and a few from Countdown this year,” she said.

“I do believe they have good training programmes and if they have a good manager training them,” she added.

- RNZ