The hobby has taken him all over the world, including the US, Australia, Scotland and Ireland to collect rare ones like a Ferguson Brown prototype, R&P, and a Saunderson – the first kind the British royal family had at their farms, he said.
The oldest dates to 1916.
Because he’s ended up buying whole collections, some are double-ups, which he hopes to get rid of at the auction.
“The problem with tractors is you can’t take them to a retirement village very easy.
“The retirement village isn’t really going to accept a tractor collection turning up on its doorstep.
“So people have to eventually sell their tractor collections.”
His machines were a main event at the popular Wheels at Wānaka, which started in 2019 and had its last run this Easter.
“We had 65,000 people turn up, and it blocked all the roads in and out of Wānaka, and it caused chaos, really.
“Tractor chaos. So we’ve stopped doing that now.
“People love coming and looking at old tractors and trucks and cars and bulldozers and things like that.”
Dippie reckons New Zealand had one of the best selections of tractors in the world.
“I found a lot of tractors under trees over the years and brought them back to their prime working order.
“We restore them and love them. It’s a very strangely satisfying occupation restoring tractors. You wouldn’t believe it.”
While most were working, some were still “project tractors”, he said, but the challenge of getting them started “is just too much fun to ignore”.
“The very early tractors were really designed to kill you on startup or, if not, then in how they operated because there’s a lot of moving parts flying around and some of them you have to start in the most unusual manner.
“Some of them you have to start fires and cause explosions, and there’s some that you have to start with shotgun cartridges and cigarette butts and all sorts.