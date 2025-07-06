They have been burgled twice in six months and are fund-raising to replace $5000 worth of power tools and specialist equipment, and to upgrade their security system at the cost of about $9000, an amount they’d rather put into the community, Mines said wryly.
So, has he ever felt like giving up over the past two years?
“Yeah, heaps.
“I don’t know, I guess there’s a lot of stubbornness there, or pig-headedness or stupidity.”
Living conditions are a bit easier for Mines two years on from living in a leaky trailer, followed by a chilly off-grid cabin.
“I’m not at all thinking about leaving this project, other than, you know, those really dark moments, like when you turn up to work and your door has been smashed down with a pickaxe.”