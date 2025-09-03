Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Otago poultry farm soon to be back in business after bird flu outbreak

Gianina Schwanecke
By
Reporter·RNZ·
2 mins to read

Repopulation efforts are progressing well at Mainland Poultry's Hillgrove Farm in Otago.

Repopulation efforts are progressing well at Mainland Poultry's Hillgrove Farm in Otago.

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

In just a few weeks, Mainland Poultry’s Hillgrove Farm will be back to producing farm-fresh eggs.

The first flock of chicks has been transferred to the Otago laying farm, where New Zealand’s first case of the H7N6 strain of high-pathogenic avian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save