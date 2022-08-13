Protective cloth covers grapes growing beside Lake Dunstan, near Pisa Moorings. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The rhythms of the seasons have been taken into account in a new Otago Polytechnic education pathway aimed at refining wine-growing and fruit production skills in Central Otago.

It means those already working in the horticulture and viticulture fields can concentrate their energy where it is needed during peak production times of the year while studying for a New Zealand diploma in horticulture production (level 5).

Delivered online and run at night, it enables students to continue to develop their skills in two focus areas: orchard fruit production (stone fruit, pip fruit and berries); and vineyard wine growing.

When they graduate, students will be able to manage horticultural or viticultural operations to ensure fruit or wine grape quality requirements are met.

Senior lecturer Rachel Petrie said the programme was built on a suite of tailored learning options in Central Otago, where Otago Polytechnic worked closely with industry partners to provide work-based learning that supported the region's industries.

"Our close connections with the local industry have helped hugely in developing a pathway that works, ensuring the students are engaged and expanding on their learning alongside experienced industry leaders," she said.

"For example, there are currently 40 in-work learners studying our New Zealand certificate in horticulture (fruit production, level 4).

"All are employed locally on commercial orchards or vineyards - predominantly in the Central Otago region.

"Their backgrounds are diverse and include supervisors, machinery operators, assistant managers, packhouse operators, staff in organic and biodynamic operations, general horticulture staff, winery hands and technicians."

There was "a world of opportunities" for careers in the fast-growing horticulture and viticulture industries, she said.