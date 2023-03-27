Wilden View owner and operations manager James Edgar (left) and stock manager Ethan Wilson are regional finalists in the Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Photo / Supplied

The regional winners of the Southland and Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards will be announced at ceremonies in Invercargill and Dunedin on April 4 and 5 respectively. Otago finalists from Wilden View farms, Auldamor Ltd, and Landsdown Dairy Unit, tell Southern Rural Life what makes their operations tick.

Transformation afoot at Wilden View farms

An impressive transformation has taken place at these West Otago farms, resulting in a dramatic increase in stock numbers, while preserving the area’s iconic tussock.

James Edgar operates two farms under the business name Wilden View, guided by a vision of bringing intensive farming to the hills. He has owned Chestermain since 2014 and purchased a second property called Glenoykel in 2021 after leasing it for five years - bringing the total effective farmed area to 990ha.

The expansion, along with careful planning, has seen stock numbers increase from 3000 to 12,000 in the space of nine years.

Edgar and his stock manager, Ethan Wilson, are also gradually diversifying the original sheep farms so they now include cattle, deer and trees.

Clear financial priorities have resulted in significant investment at Chestermain over the past nine years, including extensive new fencing, satellite sheep yards and reticulated water being installed in every paddock.

Pasture renewal was a priority, achieved through careful soil management and tailoring stock to suit the land. As a result, the property now boasts excellent stock and grass - against a sweeping backdrop of native tussock, which had been carefully integrated into the farm’s operation.

Native tree plantings and careful winter grazing methods further enhanced the environment.

Sheep contributed to 75 per cent of the business’s income, with the balance coming from beef, although Edgar was gradually diversifying into forestry and deer.

Edgar brings a “quarterback philosophy” to his farming - sourcing talented people and letting them find their own path as they develop and grow. This is the case with Wilson and also when it comes to seeking advice from other rural professionals. While successfully expanding the business, both men balance their hard work with off-farm activities where they connect with the wider community.

Wilden View

What: Sheep and beef

Where: Chestermain farm in Moa Flat, West Otago

Area: 475ha

Effective: 440ha

Terrain: Flat to rolling

Elevation: 370m to 550m

Annual rainfall: 950mm

Soil type: Brown

Auldamor Ltd owners Steven and Kellie Nichol are regional finalists in the Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Photo / Supplied

Auldamor: Prioritising guardianship in farming

The owners of Auldamor, Steven and Kellie Nichol, are evolving their farming business through diversification and adapting production systems, all while considering environmental impact.

The Nichol family have been farming in the area since 1871, have a strong connection to the land and consider improvements and guardianship a priority.

In 2007, Steven leased 976ha from his parents and bought it outright in 2010.

In 2019, the farming operation was extended with an additional 522ha neighbouring lease block.

During his tenure, Nichol continually strived to improve, develop, expand and adapt the farming business.

Managed by Grant Bezett, Auldamor was primarily a sheep breeding and finishing operation, with additional cattle grazing, and carbon and production forestry.

The team runs 4500 ewes, 1500 hoggets and 80 rams, while each year they graze an average of 290 mixed-age beef cows.

Stock performance and profitability have been continually improved by adapting farming systems and emphasising on-farm measuring and monitoring.

Stocking rates have been reduced to better reflect the land’s capability which has, in turn, reduced the impact on native remnant vegetation.

Nichol focused on improving the farm’s subdivision and infrastructure and converted to dryland pastures, which better suited the environment.

Several other initiatives have been implemented to improve soil health, including a no-till drilling programme, leading to improved pasture resilience, better yields, improved stock performance and animal health.

The property’s biodiversity has been enhanced through the planting of shelterbelts and forestry stands, along with significant fencing of native shrubland and waterways.

Nichol was extensively involved with the local community catchment group and was one of several local farmers taking part in a greenhouse gas mitigation project focused on reducing gross methane emissions.

Auldamor Ltd

What: Sheep, beef and forestry

Where: Clarks Junction, Strath Taieri

Area: 1498ha - 976ha freehold and 522ha leased

Effective: 1463ha

Terrain: Rolling hills steep gullies

Elevation: 450m to 720m

Annual rainfall: 550mm to 600mm

Soil type: P55 per cent brown soil and 55 per cent Pallic

Landsdown Dairy Unit farm manager Matt Hamilton (left) and business manager Justin Pigou. Photo / Supplied

Landsdown Dairy Unit: Sustainability a key aim

Careful strategic planning, balancing productivity, profitability and the environment means that Landsdown Dairy Unit is a well-run farm that will be sustainable into the future, its managers say.

Part of Pāmu, Landsdown is a spring calving operation that winters about 680 cows under the direction of business manager Justin Pigou and farm manager Matthew Hamilton.

Landsdown was formed in the early 2000s, with Pigou joining in 2016.

The dairy system has been adapted over time to suit the landscape, including the reduction of intensive winter grazing.

A composting barn is used as a calving facility, to winter cows and store feed - ultimately reducing soil and pasture damage during cold months, and helping to improve animal health and welfare.

Animals are well managed, with reproduction results in line with industry targets.

Body condition score targets are easily met by animals using the barn over winter.

The farm leans on technology and recording systems to improve performance, while soil quality is carefully managed.

Soil fertility is tested in each paddock every three years, fertiliser is carefully applied and the stocking rate has been reduced over the past six years.

Building on the legacy of previous managers, the environment is put first, with all waterways fenced, and well-established trees providing shelter and protecting waterways.

Landsdown has a positive staff culture that includes plenty of connection with the wider community.

Staff are involved with local catchment groups, schools and the Department of Conservation. Joint initiatives include trialling new technology on the farm and working with Doc to enhance the breeding sites of giant kōkopu.

To ensure a prosperous and sustainable future, the team is taking lots of small steps to help Landsdown adapt to climate change, including initiatives which aim to reduce the property’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Landcorp Farming Ltd - Landsdown Dairy Unit

What: Dairy farm

Where: Romahapa in South Otago

Area: 312ha

Effective: 258ha

Terrain: Flat to rolling with some steep slopes

Elevation: Sea level to 60m

Annual rainfall: 830mm

Soil type: Peat, silty clay loams on lowland flats, running to heavier clay on terrace and rolling hills