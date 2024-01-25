Ospri chief executive Steve Stuart led the transition of the Mycoplasma bovis programme to Ospri under a government industry agreement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ospri chief executive Steve Stuart led the transition of the Mycoplasma bovis programme to Ospri under a government industry agreement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ospri’s chief executive Steve Stuart has resigned after five years in the role.

Operational Solutions for Primary Industries (Ospri) said Stuart’s decision came after successfully delivering a five-year strategic plan, which set the stage for a new chief executive to work with the board to develop it.

The board praised Stuart for his “unwavering leadership” in navigating Ospri through a transformative strategic phase and a significant period of organisational growth.

Board chairman Paul Reynolds said Stuart restored Ospri’s standing as a trusted partner in the biosecurity network and strengthened its role as an integrated disease management agency.

Reynolds said Stuart’s accomplishments included enhancing relationships and trust with shareholders, iwi and Māori, stakeholders and other predator management agencies, as well as managing a significant disease outbreak and driving down the number of TB-infected herds to its lowest level on record.

“He decentralised Ospri’s operating model, built a strong organisational capability and workplace culture, and led the transition of the Mycoplasma bovis programme to Ospri under a government industry agreement.”

Reynolds said Stuart was also instrumental in the development of technology infrastructure that would deliver “tangible benefit to farmers in the future”.

“Undoubtedly, Mr. Stuart leaves Ospri in a more resilient and strengthened position.

During the remaining period of his tenure, Stuart will work with the board to sustain the momentum and execution of Ospri’s programmes of work and strategic commitments.

Opting not to pursue another full-time role, Stuart was looking forward to spending quality time with his family, here and overseas, while pursuing a range of professional and personal interests.

Reynolds said the board would now start the recruitment process for the new chief executive.

“Mr Stuart’s final date at Ospri will be determined to facilitate a seamless transition for the incoming chief executive.”

More about Ospri

Ospri, a not-for-profit limited company, is a partnership between primary industries and the Government, working with the farming industry to manage animal disease.

It manages two national programmes – NAIT and TBfree and also supports the delivery of the Mycoplasma bovis (M. bovis) eradication programme.