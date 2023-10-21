Rhododendrons are toxic to livestock. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

OPINION

Vetora veterinarian Morgan Madsen on the everyday plants to watch out for around livestock.

Certain plants are toxic to your livestock and we occasionally see poisonings when animals ingest them.

Here’s a quick guide to help avoid this from occurring.

Common toxic plants include:

Foxglove,

Rhododendron,

Lillies,

Oak trees,

Avocados,

Nightshades,

Hemlock,

Karaka,

Ngaio,

Tutu,

Oleander,

Rhubarb.

Please note this is not an exhaustive list.

Signs of toxicities vary depending on the toxin ingested but include:

Gastrointestinal upset, vomiting, diarrhoea, bloat;

Neurological signs, depression, tremors, abnormal gaits, seizures;

Weakness and lethargy;

Excessive salivation or frothing at the mouth;

Sudden death.

Recommendations to help prevent accidental toxicity:

Check plants on your property are safe for livestock to eat;

Ensure fences are stock-proof;

Fence off waterways;

Ensure paddocks are weed-free;

Avoid giving garden clippings to your stock.

Call your vet if you have any concerns or queries.

- Morgan Madsen, BVSc Mixed Animal Veterinarian, works as a large animal vet in Te Awamutu and a companion animal vet in Cambridge.