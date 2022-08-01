Opinion: Learning to spot the mental health warning signs on-farm

Te Anau counsellor and farmer's wife Kathryn Wright is passionate about rural mental health. Photo / Megan Graham Photography

Opinion:

Te Anau-based rural counsellor Kathryn Wright knows farmers may be dealing with many compliance issues at the moment. But there's one issue she says definitely needs to be in a health and safety plan - that of how to identify and help a person who is suffering from poor mental health.

Compliance issues.

Endless demands from the government that seem to compound year after year. The very last thing I want to do is to lump you with more compliance issues - I am fully aware of how much frustration and even despair they can bring upon farmers.

On the other hand, there is one compliance issue that I would like to see implemented - and if not officially, then morally at least. Basic mental health knowledge, including how to identify and help another human who is suffering mentally. This should be in your health and safety plan.

This article is aimed at those who employ staff on-farm, either owners, managers, or anyone in a position of authority, but truth be told, it should be basic knowledge for us all. I'm not asking for you to become "woke" or to pander to anyone.

What I'm suggesting is that you learn how to spot someone who might be depressed — even suicidal — anxious, dangerously homesick, or lonely and how to say the right thing (and not say the wrong thing!) and to encourage them to seek professional help where appropriate.

My research has concentrated on the mental health of young rural men, who are the most at-risk population within the agricultural industry for poor mental health and suicide statistics.

One of the most significant factors that has emerged within my findings has been that it appears that farm owners/managers need more training and knowledge around mental health issues. Multiple studies across various countries also confirm my findings.

Let me try to sell this to you:

By understanding the experiences of your young staff and being willing and able to talk with them about what is occurring for them will have multiple benefits. In any industry, staff turnover is a costly problem.

Retaining staff who are happy and well cared for will cost you less in the long run. Your staff will be more productive if they are contented, and they will likely be more invested in their jobs and your farm. Think about it: a young man who starts out working for you who feels safe enough to let their guard down and be real about what might be going on for him is more likely to seek help, stay and become a better employee. This is a win-win situation.

So who is most at risk?

Everyone is at risk of developing poor mental health, but as mentioned earlier, young men (under 30) are most at risk. Particularly if they have moved straight out of home to live and work on your farm.

They will likely be missing their family and will have underdeveloped life skills. Watch them carefully and if possible, have them over for a meal with your family occasionally.

Other risk factors include recent break-ups, fallouts with friends or family, moving away from their support network, alcohol, drug or financial problems, or a previous history of mental illness.

What can you say?

Saying the wrong thing is almost worse than saying nothing. The worst way to address such issues is with false positivity - "you have so much going for you. Look at your Hilux and all your dogs" or "look on the bright side - you're employed" and so on.

Often when someone talks about an issue they are having, those listening will try to jump in and solve the problem.

This can sound really invalidating - don't you think they have already thought through every possibility before coming to you?

Saying something like "that sounds like a complete shit-show mate - what can I do to help you?" is a hundred times better. And a bit of a relief to know that you don't have to fix anything.

Ask open-ended questions and try not to pass judgement or blame them for their problems.

If you're dealing with young men, try not to look them in the eye - leaning over a fence or talking in a vehicle and having a bit of a yarn is far preferable.

Let them speak - don't be afraid of silence. Think of it like giving them the space to say what is on their mind. Really listen to what they say.

On the flip side, when things are going well, tell them.

Say "well done" or "great job" - these two words could mean everything to your young staff. Say more if you can - they want to please you and want to do a good job, so if they are doing well, let them know. It's so easy to do and so meaningful for them.

Warning signs

Concrete signs that something could be up with your staff are:

• Withdrawing from social activity (that they previously had).

• Increased drinking or drug consumption.

• Any talk about "ending it all" or not wanting to be here. Don't be afraid to ask if they are thinking of taking their own life - this will not increase the risk.

• More risky behaviour such as driving fast, reckless spending, promiscuity, picking fights etc.

• Sleeping more, including regularly sleeping in and being late for work.

• Sleeping less.

• Changes in eating habits.

Help at hand

If you are worried about a staff member and have successfully spoken to them, there is help out there - it's just hard sometimes to know where to look.

The first port of call is often a GP, who can prescribe medication if necessary and refer them on to counselling or a psychologist, depending on the area and what is available.

There are funding streams available through Brief Intervention, Will to Live, Gumboot Friday for 25s and under, the ACC and many more.

Video calling is very normal now for mental health professionals and has huge benefits for rural people.

No need to leave the farm - you can talk to a professional from anywhere in the country, and no extra time off to leave the farm for appointments.

There are many websites with helpful information and even 24-hour helplines.

However, it can be difficult for people who are in serious distress to seek these help streams out - so help them.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.