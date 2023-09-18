French bulldogs are susceptible to Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome due to their distinctively shortened head structure. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) can be an issue for certain breeds of dog, writes Vetora veterinarian Hayley Pfeffer.

Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) is a prevalent condition often observed in brachycephalic dog breeds (pugs, French bulldogs, English bulldogs and shih tzus).

This is characterised by their distinctively shortened head structure.

These dogs also have a disproportionately larger tongue, elongated soft palate, compressed nasal passages and narrow nostrils.

Together, these alterations in the head’s shape create challenges in breathing, as they hinder the smooth flow of air from the upper airways into the windpipe.

To better understand the impact, try partially holding your nostrils closed and breathing, the discomfort you experience mirrors what dogs with BOAS face, often to a more severe degree.

The snorting or snoring sound emitted from these dogs is a consequence of their compromised ability to breathe freely, causing them to breathe in with strenuous effort.

This increase in breathing effort can cause the collapse of the larynx, making breathing even more challenging. Other complications are exercise intolerance, susceptibility to overheating, sleep apnoea, vomiting and collapsing episodes.

However, we can assist these dogs in their struggle with BOAS.

The first step revolves around raising awareness about the condition. Recognising that noisy breathing and rapid exhaustion after minimal physical activity are not normal behaviours is pivotal.

The next step is early intervention, aiming to improve the quality of breathing before more severe complications, such as larynx collapse, occur.

Although we cannot fix all the conformational changes in these dogs, there are a few things we can surgically modify to improve breathing and overall well-being.

These procedures include naroplasty, which involves enlarging the nostrils, and palatoplasty, which entails shortening the soft palate.

It is also crucial to address the issue of breeding from BOAS-affected dogs.

Responsible breeding practices involve avoiding mating between dogs with BOAS traits, as this condition has a hereditary component.

Breeding from affected dogs will encourage the genetic predisposition to BOAS, condemning future generations of dogs to a life of respiratory difficulties and suffering.

Recognising the potential presence of brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome in your dog and understanding that they are susceptible to breathing difficulties, due to their unique anatomical characteristics, is essential.

By monitoring for signs of discomfort, you can seek early veterinary consultation to improve your dog’s long-term breathing quality.

Through surgical interventions and responsible breeding practices, we can enhance the lives of these beloved pets, helping them breathe easier and minimising the impact on future generations.