The Shear Space creator, Maddie Foote of Iona College, got to show her invention to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Fieldays 2025.
Iona College is still buzzing from an incredible whirlwind Fieldays experience, where Year 13 Design Technology student Maddie Foote showcased her innovative project The Shear Space, to an appreciative audience.
This year was Foote’s second time exhibiting at the Fieldays Innovation Hub. Her new project evolved from the original Wool Be Studying concept exhibited in 2024.
The Shear Space is a naturally soundproofed environment designed as a quiet retreat to learn, work, and breathe, offering focus and tranquillity.
The first thing I want to do is perfect the pod’s design and then make sure that it’s scalable and get it ready for the market.
At Fieldays, I received a number of commercial inquiries.
Following Fieldays, I have also received an offer regarding manufacturing and investment support.
Looking ahead, there are many factors to consider alongside my goal of studying architecture at university.
Do you have any advice for other students considering entering the Young Innovator Awards at Fieldays?
Start early.
Time management – it is a lot of fun to do and rewarding, but ensure you build in times to take a break and stay motivated.
Good communication is essential. Especially with your teacher or mentor, so that they are always on the same page, because that’s how they will be able to help you the most.
Put yourself out there. It’s always unexpected who is really interested and wants to help. By putting yourself out there, you are able to make connections and create a good network of people. This also applies to the actual Fieldays experience. The connections that are made at this event are not able to be made anywhere else in such a short time.