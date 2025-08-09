Advertisement
On The Up: Historic Land Rover ‘Twenty’ completes 2168km charity drive for heart research

By
Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

Project manager Craig Irwin driving Twenty on the way to the summit of the Hakataramea Pass. Photo / Julian Paton

Vintage Land Rover enthusiast Julian Paton was on holiday in Europe in July 2024 when he was contacted by a United Kingdom friend advising him to “get his wallet out”.

A rather significant Land Rover had come up for sale, and the friend knew Paton would want it.

“I certainly

