“Get to know more about their farming operation, their family, their goals and their plans for the future.”

Woods grew up in Rangiora, and both of her parents had agricultural roles with her mum, Gendie, working as a specialist farm accountant and her dad, Mark, working in the stock and station industry.

They also leased a sheep and beef farm near Amberley, where Woods spent many weekends working with her dad.

That’s where her love of agriculture began.

While at Rangiora High School, Woods enjoyed agricultural studies and being able to put what she’d learned into action on the school’s farm led to her pursuing a career in agriculture.

After graduating from Lincoln University in 2023 with an Agricultural Science degree (Hons) and an additional major in Environmental Management, Woods spent just under two years working as an environmental advisor for Enviro Collective, based in Ashburton.

Her role focused on providing environmental support for the Barrhill Chertsey, Acton Farmers and Rangitata South irrigation schemes.

When the environmental advisor opportunity with Waimakariri Irrigation came up, Woods jumped at the chance to work in North Canterbury.

Waimakariri Irrigation is a shareholder-owned cooperative that manages a large run-of-river irrigation scheme in Canterbury, providing water to around 200 shareholders and irrigating approximately 23,000ha.

Now, a month into her new job, she is learning about the scheme and has been out and about meeting shareholders.

She’s also enjoying the shorter commute time from Rangiora to the scheme’s Oxford office.

“I was spending about three hours per day driving from Rangiora to Ashburton, so it’s lovely to have a few more hours in the day for myself,” she said.

“I have been on a tour around the scheme and have met some of our shareholders who are all so welcoming.

“I am joining WIL at an exciting time where I will have lots of opportunities for learning and development, but for me, the main thing is to be out on the ground with the farmers and getting to know them and their farming businesses.”

Initially, Woods’ role will focus on Farm Environment Plan (FEP) updates and coordinating the scheme’s FEP audit programme, along with supporting environmental manager Ben Howden and the wider team with various projects.

When Woods isn’t working, she enjoys playing netball for the Amberley Netball Club, baking, photography, volunteering for organisations such as the Northern A&P Show and working on her newly purchased first home with her partner, Reegan.