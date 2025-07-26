Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Des Samuels discovers blueberry success on Matakana Island

Zoe Hunter
By
Coast & Country News·
5 mins to read

Des Samuels (left) and Mountain Blue Orchards founder Ridley Bell, who visited last month. Photo / Ant Low

Des Samuels (left) and Mountain Blue Orchards founder Ridley Bell, who visited last month. Photo / Ant Low

Six years ago, Des Samuels admits he would be the last person you’d call on to look after your plants.

As a school caretaker, his job involved simply watering the gardens and pulling out the weeds.

But after he “winged it, learned it and Googled it”, the 60-year-old

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save