Ohakune's Carrot Carnival to kick off ski season

The Isted and Kearney families dressed up as carrots for the 2017 carnival. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Fresh Direct Carrot Carnival in Ohakune kicks off the ski season this weekend.

And Ohakune growers want to get their own back by beating the town's business owners in its Growers' Games this year.

The carnival runs from 10am to 3pm at The Junction, the railway station end of Ohakune where there's more room to spread out, Ohakune Events Charitable Trust committee member Danielle Robinson said.

The carnival was postponed last year, when gatherings of more than 100 people were restricted because of Covid-19. Last year's sponsors have been rolled over to this year and the event has a new committee and a new co-ordinator, Emma Benefield.

After a year of hard times the committee wants to support local people, Robinson said. The carnival will have three rides this year, a mechanical bull, a bouncy castle and an inflatable obstacle course. All will be free for children.

The entertainment will also be local, the Under Cover duo, Simzy and members of Palmerston North's Samba Ao Vento Brazilian drum group.

There will be a carrot cake competition, spud and spoon race, truck rides and 60 food and merchandise stalls.

A carrot pallet relay was part of the 2017 Carrot Carnival. Photo / Bevan Conley

The carnival begins the special events of the Ohakune ski season, on the same day that the beginners' ski area at Whakapapa and the Sky Waka open. It is followed at 9pm by a free after-party with DJs and vegetarian cocktails at Kings Ohakune.

Then, on June 6, there's the 31st Ohakune Fashion Show, Visit Ruapehu communications advisor Mahalee Guieysse said.

It will be held upstairs at the Powderhorn Chateau. Tickets cost $25 and there will be ski wear, theatre costumes and 1920s flapper attire on show, as well as the work of designers.

The evening also has live music and an auction, the models are all volunteers and the proceeds will go to the I Am Hope mental health charity.

• The next big event will be the Ohakune Mardi Gras, on June 19, and the mountain's other ski areas are set to open from July 3 onwards.