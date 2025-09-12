Advertisement
Opinion
NZ’s vegetable industry is shrinking, so what needs to change? - Michelle Sands

Opinion by
Michelle Sands
General manager strategy and policy at Horticulture NZ
We are completely reliant on New Zealand growers for most of our vegetables. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand relies on domestic vegetable growers to feed its population.
  • The vegetable-growing area has shrunk by more than 25% over the past decade.
  • The Government is consulting on national standards for vegetable production.

More likely than not, you buy your broccoli at the supermarket.

Unlike fruit, it doesn’t have a sticker, so there is no way of knowing where it came from.

If the supermarket is following the rules, it should say “Product of New Zealand” or something similar

