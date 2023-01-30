Taranaki pig farmer Karl Stanley. Photo / Supplied by NZPork

The Government’s new National Policy Statement (NPS) on Highly Productive Land (HPL), threatens the future of indoor pig farming in New Zealand, according to NZPork.

The NPS-HPL is intended to enhance the protection of highly productive land from inappropriate subdivision, use, and development.

NZPork said that because indoor pig farming was an intensive primary production activity that required access to arable land, it would be classified as “inappropriate land use,” due to not directly relying on the soil resource of the land.

Pork farmer Karl Stanley runs the award-winning 131-ha Stanley Brothers farm at Oaonui near Ōpunake in Taranaki and produces 11,500 pigs a year, feeding up to 40,000 people a year.

Stanley Brothers farm switched from a 70-year tradition of dairy farming to expand their piggery and cropping operations - a move which paid off for the family, the environment, and the local farming community, Stanley said.

All the effluent produced in the indoor piggery is irrigated onto the land as a rich natural fertiliser to grow and sell high-quality feed crops to local dairy farmers.

“We haven’t used synthetic fertilisers for over two decades and are now averaging about 24 tonnes per hectare of dry matter annually and around 900 bales of hay per season and 800 bales of haylage, all to be sold off locally,” Stanley said.

“It’s the ultimate circular economy. Our pigs work for the land, the land works for the pigs and we produce high-quality food. If we don’t have pigs, we don’t arable farm.”

Stanley was concerned about what the National Policy Statement on Highly Productive Land meant for his business.

“From our point of view, it doesn’t make sense. The Government has clearly no knowledge of how our systems work.”

NZPork senior environmental advisor Hannah Ritchie believed that no analysis had been provided on how the decision was made.

“We’ve also seen little evaluation of the environmental, economic or social impacts of excluding indoor pig farming from operating on highly productive land.”

Ritchie said pig farming was “more than just the buildings”.

“Every single piggery needs an effluent discharge field and that is why piggeries operate in a rural environment, incorporating either a pastoral or arable operation.”

Effluent from the piggery was applied to the arable or pastoral land as a natural fertiliser, she said.

“The land can, in turn, grow feed for the pigs and local community. The two cannot be separated. That’s why piggeries are often sited on land considered highly productive.

“Two-thirds of commercial pig farms in New Zealand are situated on land classified as highly productive under the NPS-HPL.”

The compounding factor is that pig farmers may shortly be under pressure to potentially double their building footprints to account for code of welfare changes.

NZPork believed that this combination of conflicting policies would severely restrict many farmers’ ability to do so and that many would likely leave the industry as a result.

Stanley said they would need to build five new indoor sheds to meet the welfare code changes.

“It’s already hard enough with the regulatory hoops we need to jump through with simple things like building sheds. Our system is world-class, yet issues arise, and costs can build up.”

He believed the NPS-HPL added another layer of complexity “for no good reason”.

“We’d have to significantly reduce our pig numbers, making a lot of people unemployed and effectively making our operation economically unviable. We’d have no choice but to disappear.

“Farmers rely on us for food security to make milk year-round. If we’re not here they have to grow their own feed, piling on artificial fertiliser upping their costs and nutrient loading the land.”

Ritchie said NZPork would continue to pressure the Government to make changes.

“We would like to see indoor pig farming reclassified as an acceptable activity on highly productive land.

“Making this change would not contradict the intent of the policy – to protect highly productive land for food and fibre production.

“Not making this change could be incredibly damaging to the New Zealand pork industry.”



