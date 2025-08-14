Advertisement
NZ Top Dog Awards 2025: 20-year-old retired farm dog Fudge from Westport a finalist

The Country
4 mins to read

Retired farm dog Fudge, 20, is in the running for Top Dog with a Job in the 2025 Top Dog Awards.

A 20-year-old retired farm dog from Westport has been named as one of the South Island finalists in the NZ Top Dog competition for 2025.

Fudge the Parsons terrier may be the oldest dog ever entered in the competition, run by Frog Recruitment, which has been running for 10 years.

