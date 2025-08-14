“She’s still got that sparkle in her eye.”

McFadyen said Fudge used to visit the rest home next door to her farm.

“When the farmer retired, Fudge moved into the rest home.”

She said Fudge liked to check on all the residents in the morning and help to pick up the day stay residents.

“Fudge also encourages the residents to go walking outside,” she said.

“She keeps an eye on the care staff. She always introduces herself to new residents and makes them feel at home.

“Everyone is always pleased to see her.”

Although Fudge was 20, McFadyen said she could still “act like a goofball”.

“Occasionally, she manages pest control. She chooses to do it!”

McFadyen said Fudge sometimes helped families interact with each other, and residents always brightened up and smiled when she walked in.

“She helps make the place feel like home.”

Meanwhile, Boss the German Shepherd from Invercargill is also in the running for the title.

Boss is New Zealand’s only canine trained specifically to detect flammable substances.

He can detect up to nine different flammable liquids, such as petrol, diesel, and methylated spirits, which are commonly used to accelerate the development of fires.

Boss works in confined spaces and wears protective boots to safeguard his paws in hazardous environments.

Boss, the German Shepherd from Invercargill, is up for Top Dog with a Job.

He works daily alongside his handler as an accelerant detection dog, supporting a team of forensic fire investigators.

He has completed training to help protect native birds in sensitive areas like Stewart Island.

Owner Murray Milne-Maresca said Boss was committed to his job but also enjoyed his downtime.

“He’s a hard worker with a nose that never stops — when he’s not on the job, he loves chasing a ball and swimming in the river."

Kiwis love their dogs at work

New research from Frog Recruitment found that 62% of New Zealand dog owners say they would be willing to take a 5% pay cut if it meant bringing their dog to work.

The 2025 poll of 1065 workers also revealed that, in a tougher economic climate, many workplaces have scaled back dog-friendly perks, with some employees admitting they’d rather have dogs in the office than free snacks, such as communal fruit bowls.

Shannon Barlow, managing director of Frog Recruitment, said the results highlighted the special bond between Kiwis and their dogs who accompany them to work.

“Dogs make a tangible difference to workplace culture,” Barlow said.

“They help people relax, connect, and focus — things that are invaluable in any team."

NZ Top Dog Awards

Frog Recruitment’s NZ Top Dog Awards shine a spotlight on dogs who bring joy, support, and wellbeing to Kiwi workplaces and communities.

The awards are split into three categories: Top Office Dog, Top Dog with a Job, and People’s Choice.

Dogs from all over New Zealand are nominated, and the top 20 finalists are selected nationally, with one overall winner chosen per category.

After eight weeks of nominations, the 2025 NZ Top Dog South Island finalists have been named across three categories.

Winners of all three categories will be announced at the NZ Top Dog Awards ceremony on August 28, at 12.30 pm, streaming live on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Instagram.

NZ Top Dog South Island 2025 finalists

Top Office Dog

BB the flat-coated retriever – St John Therapy Dog (Rangiora, Christchurch).

Coco the French bulldog – a therapy dog that works in a primary school and Waikiri Hospital (Mosgiel, Dunedin).

Izzy the Staffordshire bull terrier – Cassidy-Davies Electrical (Riccarton, Christchurch).

Speights the Australian shepherd – MBIE (Burwood, Christchurch).

Reggie the golden retriever – NZ Police Southern Emergency Communications & Dispatch (Christchurch).

Top Dog with a Job