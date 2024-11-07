King said with most rural schools having their own water supply the new requirement fuelled inequities around resourcing.
“It’s an additional cost both in time and money for rural schools to fill out this document.
“There’s so much going on at the moment with a new curriculum that this is tipping some principals over the edge.
“Many principals in rural schools also work as a teacher so they don’t have time to get this done.”
King said the Rural School Association has raised concerns with the Ministry of Education.
“There needs to be a centralised response, whether that’s someone from the ministry filling these out for schools because then they would have a database or another option is for the ministry to increase the heat, light and water operations grant for rural schools so we can pay an expert to do the form.
“The ministry is caught in the system as well and they don’t have enough resources either.”
Ministry spokesperson Sam Fowler said it was exploring how funding could be best used to support schools in completing their drinking water safety plans.