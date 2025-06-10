Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

NZ red meat exports up 34% in April, hitting $1.21 billion

The Country
3 mins to read

New Zealand red meat exports soared to $1.21 billion in April, up 34% year-on-year. Photo / Meat Industry Association

New Zealand red meat exports soared to $1.21 billion in April, up 34% year-on-year. Photo / Meat Industry Association

New Zealand’s red meat sector continued its strong performance in April with overall exports worth $1.21 billion, according to the Meat Industry Association.

That’s a 34% increase year-on-year, with growth in almost all major markets.

The United States was the largest market for the month with exports worth $344 million,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country