“While there was a drop in beef exports to the US, that could be partly due to other market factors, as there was also a fall in beef exports to Canada.

“There was also an increase in both sheepmeat and fifth-quarter exports to the US in September.”

Karapeeva said the drop in beef exports to North America was offset by increased demand for beef exports to North Asia and the UK.

Sheepmeat

Sheepmeat export volumes increased by 14% to 17,890 tonnes compared with September 2024, with the value rising 42% to $252m.

This was partly due to growth in exports to the EU, with volume up 11% to 3327 tonnes and value up 40% to $75m.

There was also an increase in exports to China, up 12% by volume to 6484 tonnes and 38% by value to $47m, and to the US, which increased 14% by volume to 2273 tonnes and 17% by value to $42m.

Beef

The volume of beef exports decreased 4% from last September to 26,866 tonnes, but the value increased by 15% to $286m.

Beef exports to the US were down 17% by volume to 6615 tonnes and 6% by value to $82m.

Canada was down 24% by volume to 2429 tonnes and 5% by value to $26m.

The volume and value of exports to China, Japan and Korea were all up from last September, and there was further growth in exports to the UK, where volume was up 301% to 2074 tonnes and value up 457% to $25m.

Fifth-quarter uplift

Fifth-quarter exports were worth $174m, 38% higher than last September.

This was largely driven by growth in blood products, up 157% to $37m and tallow up 162% to $28m.

Exports to the US rose 207% to $50m, mainly due to a significant increase in demand for tallow.

Q3 July to September quarter

Overall export volumes for both beef and sheepmeat were similar to the 2024 third quarter.

However, the value of exports to all the major markets increased, with the US up 12% to $628m, China up 25% to $451m, the EU up 35% to $339m and the UK up 80% to $174m.

The average value of overall sheepmeat exports increased from $10.31/kg in 2024 Q3 to $13.64 in 2025 Q3.

The average value of beef exports increased from $9.16/kg to $11.02/kg in the same period.

There was a small increase in the volume of sheepmeat exports, up 2% to 59,249 tonnes, but the value increased by 35% to $808m.

The most significant growth in sheepmeat value was to the EU, up 50% to $235m.

There was also growth in exports to China, up 27% to $155m; the US, up 19% to $143m and the UK, up 24% to $90m.

The volume of beef exports for the quarter was down 5% to 90,171 tonnes, but the value increased by 15% to $994m.

The value of beef exports to the US was up 3% to $369m, China was up 27% to $194m and the UK was up 431% to $73m.

There was a drop in export value to Canada, down 2% to $74m.

There was good growth in chilled exports, contributing to the overall increase in value.

Chilled sheepmeat was up 9% by volume to 7120 tonnes and 42% by value to $171m.

Chilled beef exports increased by 21% by volume to 8924 tonnes and 43% by value to $182m.

Fifth-quarter exports were worth $467m in the third quarter, up 8% from 2024 Q3.

The largest categories were blood products and glands, up 441% to $79m, while prepared meat products were up 8% to $78m and casings and tripe rose 25% to $72m.