NZ red meat exports reach $717 million in August as global demand lifts prices

Sheepmeat value surged 54% to $257 million, despite only a 15% rise in volume.

New Zealand red meat exports reached $717 million in August - a 22% year-on-year increase - due to strong global demand, according to Meat Industry Association analysis.

The United States was the largest overall market by value for the month, up 9% to $203m.

Exports to China continued

