Karapeeva said that, while the volume of beef exports fell slightly, by 1%, compared to last August, the value increased by 18%.
“At $11.12/kg, it was slightly below the record levels seen earlier this year but was still 19% higher than 12 months ago.
“There are also encouraging signs of recovery in Chinese demand for both sheepmeat and beef.”
She said that any effects from the additional US tariff of 15%, which came into effect on August 7, are not expected until the September or October export data.
While the US tariff on Australian imports remained at 10%, the Australian sheepmeat volume to the US was down by 6% compared to last August, and there was also a small drop in Australian beef exports to the US.
Sheepmeat
Overall sheepmeat exports during August were 19,134 tonnes, totalling $257m.
China was the largest market by volume, increasing by 1% to 6993 tonnes with value up 29% to $49m.
It was followed by the EU, where volume rose 41% to 3558 tonnes and value by 88% to $76m.
The US was the third largest market, with volume up 20% to 2531 tonnes and value up 33% to $48m.
Beef
An overall 28,832 tonnes of beef were exported, worth $321m.