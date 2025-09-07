Beef exports to the UK increased 688% by volume to 2266 tonnes, according to the Meat Industry Association. Photo / 123RF
Strong European demand for sheepmeat helped lift New Zealand red meat exports to $864 million in July, marking another positive month for the sector.
Although combined sheepmeat and beef export volumes were 7% lower than in July 2024, export values increased 19%, reflecting firm global meat prices.
Meat Industry Associationchief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the European Union was a standout market.
“The volume of sheepmeat exports to the EU was largely unchanged from last July at 3957 tonnes, but the value grew by 34% to $85 million, making it the largest sheepmeat market by value for the month.”
Karapeeva said the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Meat Price Index reached an all-time high in July, mostly driven by higher beef and sheepmeat prices.
The United Kingdom was the most significant growth market, importing 2266 tonnes worth $28.6 million, an increase of 688% and 564% respectively compared to last July, although still below the record volumes of June.
Karapeeva said UK government data showed domestic beef production between January and July was down by 4.6%, or just under 25,000 tonnes, compared to the same period last year.
She said Australian beef exports to the UK also increased significantly in July.
“While there were high levels of exports from New Zealand and Australia to the UK, they were still only the equivalent of 6.5% of UK production for the month.”
Karapeva said US prices for imported beef also remained strong.
“As the additional tariffs were implemented in August, any impact from these will only begin to show up in the August trade data at the earliest.