Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ red meat exports hit $864m in July, boosted by strong EU demand

The Country
3 mins to read

Beef exports to the UK increased 688% by volume to 2266 tonnes, according to the Meat Industry Association. Photo / 123RF

Beef exports to the UK increased 688% by volume to 2266 tonnes, according to the Meat Industry Association. Photo / 123RF

Strong European demand for sheepmeat helped lift New Zealand red meat exports to $864 million in July, marking another positive month for the sector.

Although combined sheepmeat and beef export volumes were 7% lower than in July 2024, export values increased 19%, reflecting firm global meat prices.

Meat Industry Association

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save