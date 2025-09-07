She said this highlighted the current level of strong global meat prices.

Export values were higher across most major markets compared to last July.

The United States remained the largest overall destination, with exports worth $262 million, up 11%.

China followed with $175 million, an increase of 17%.

The United Kingdom rose 49% to $73 million, Taiwan increased 51% to $40 million, and the Netherlands was up 39% to $39 million.

Sheepmeat

Sheepmeat exports totalled 22,779 tonnes, 11% lower than a year earlier, but the value was 21% higher at $308 million.

China was the largest market by volume with 8724 tonnes, down 11%, although the value increased by 34% to $60 million.

Exports to the United States lifted slightly by volume to 2686 tonnes, while value rose 20% to $57 million.

The United Kingdom took 2772 tonnes, down 32%, but the value was still up 4% to $42 million.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the EU was a standout market.

Beef

Beef exports reached 35,847 tonnes, 4% lower than last July, but the value rose 17% to $402 million.

The United States was the largest beef market, taking 14,845 tonnes, down 3% by volume, but up 13% in value to $174 million.

Exports to China were steady at 9350 tonnes, with the value increasing 14% to $73 million.

Beef exports to the EU rose 84% by volume to 701 tonnes and 114% by value to $17.5 million.

The United Kingdom was the most significant growth market, importing 2266 tonnes worth $28.6 million, an increase of 688% and 564% respectively compared to last July, although still below the record volumes of June.

Karapeeva said UK government data showed domestic beef production between January and July was down by 4.6%, or just under 25,000 tonnes, compared to the same period last year.

She said Australian beef exports to the UK also increased significantly in July.

“While there were high levels of exports from New Zealand and Australia to the UK, they were still only the equivalent of 6.5% of UK production for the month.”

Karapeva said US prices for imported beef also remained strong.

“As the additional tariffs were implemented in August, any impact from these will only begin to show up in the August trade data at the earliest.

Fifth quarter

The value of co-product/fifth-quarter exports was steady at $155 million.

Edible offal rose 14% to $31 million, prepared meat products increased 19% to $27 million, and casings and tripe lifted 38% to $27 million.

These gains were offset by a 55% decline in blood products exports to $15 million and a 16% decline in tallow to $15 million.