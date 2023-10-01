Tia Potae on her way to winning the 2023 New Zealand Merino Shears open woolhandling final in Alexandra. Photo / Barbara Newton

South Otago woolhandler Tia Potae has claimed a berth in transtasman test-match competition after an absence of 10 years by taking out the New Zealand Merino Shears open woolhandling title in Alexandra on Saturday.

The Merino Shears is the opening competition of Shearing Sports New Zealand’s calendar of 60 shows during the season which ends in April.

Potae has competed sparingly at times as she has pursued other interests in the wool industry over recent years.

She represented New Zealand in the annual home-and-away series in 2005-2006 and again in 2013-2014, each time as a result of winning the New Zealand Woolhandler of the Year title at the Otago Shears in Balclutha.

In 2021, Potae won the inaugural Primary Industries Award, at the 2021 New Zealand Women of Influence Awards, for work supporting shearers, woolhandlers and their families through the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the Merino Shears final, Marton woolhandler Logan Kamura was second and four-time Alexandra open winner Joel Henare, from Gisborne, was third.

Potae was constantly on her game and also won the Gina Nathan Trophy for the Best Quality Points through the heats, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final over the two days of the championships.

Meanwhile, world championships representative Leon Samuels, of Southland, added to a string of varying national title wins by winning the open shearing final.

The win means Samuels retains his place in the transtasman series, which kicks off later this month, the first test during the Australian National Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Jamestown, South Australia.

Second and third respectively in the six-man shearing final were fellow Southland shearers Brett Roberts and Nathan Stratford.

Leon Samuels adds another national title to his collection with a 2023 New Zealand Merino Shears open shearing final win in Alexandra. Photo / Barbara Newton





The senior shearing final was won by Aiden Tarrant, from Taumarunui and the senior woolhandling title was won by Krome Elers, of Mataura.

The junior woolhandling final was won by Lucy Elers, also of Mataura.

A special feature was the performances of members of an Australian First Nations Indigenous team, brought to New Zealand by trainer and Australia-based New Zealander Samson Te Whata.

Three of the team were in the six-man senior shearing final.

This included Tyron Cochrane, who at the age of 18 last March, won the Golden Shears junior shearing championship on a similar trip to Masterton.

The open shearing heats also constituted the first round of the 2023-2024 PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit, the second round of which will be shorn at the Waimate Spring Shears Shearing and Woolhandling Championships, which will be held on Friday and Saturday this week.

The Merino championships attracted almost 130 competitors across the two shearing and three woolhandling grades.

Results of the NZ Merino Shears

Shearing:

Open final (12 sheep): Leon Samuels (Invercargill) 22m 59.97s 92.9985pts, 1; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 24m 22.9s, 95.8117pts, 2; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 24m 44.44s, 98.4053pts, 3; Stacey Te Huia (Alexandra) 22m 54.46s, 99.3063pts, 4; Duncan Leslie (Owaka) 26m 53s, 108.9pts, 5; Grant Smith (Rakaia) 27m 54.69s, 119.2345pts, 6.

Senior final (4 sheep): Aiden Tarrant (Taumarunui) 14m 26.84s, 67.092pts, 1; Marites Woods (Parkes, NSW) 13m 47.43s, 84.8715pts, 2; Tyron Cochrane (Goodooga, NSW) 12m 49.28sec, 85.464pts, 3; Dre Roberts (Mataura) 15m 39.53s, 85.4765pts, 4; Hamuera Cribb (Kennedy Bay) 14m 42.62s, 89.81pts, 5; Blake Overs (NSW) 13m 48.37s, 101.6685pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open: Tia Potae (Harataunga, Kennedy Bay) 112.98pts, 1, Logan Kamura (Marton) 119.982pts, 2; Joel Henare (Gisborne) 129.994pts, 3; Candy Hiri (Gore) 136.986pts, 4; Cushla Abraham (Masterton) 5, Monica Potae (Kennedy Bay) 6.

Senior: Krome Elers (Mataura) 105.676pts, 1; Tre Ratana-Sciascia (Taihape) 118.756pts, 2; Shakira Matenga (-) 127.812pts, 3; Saskia Tuhakaraina (Gore) 132.538pts, 4.

Junior: Lucy Elers (Maraura) 99.85pts, 1; Makayla Neil (Taumarunui) 137.96pts, 2; Kate Karauria (-) 155.09pts, 3; Hemi Taurima (-) 169.88pts, 4

Transtasman Shearing and Woolhandling: NZ Merino Shears 313.109pts beat Australia First Nations Indigenous 338.681pts.