Rose and Thorne says rural women across New Zealand often face challenges finding bras in the right size due to limited retail options in small towns.

Rose and Thorne says rural women across New Zealand often face challenges finding bras in the right size due to limited retail options in small towns.

One of New Zealand’s largest lingerie designers is to expand its virtual bra-fitting model to help rural women on both sides of the Tasman.

Experts say wearing a correctly fitted bra is essential for maintaining good posture and preventing back and shoulder pain, particularly for those in active work roles.

This can be achieved by specialised advice at in-person fittings, something that not all rural women can access.

Rich Carey, general manager of Kiwi lingerie maker Rose and Thorne, said rural women across New Zealand and Australia often face challenges finding bras in the right size due to limited retail options in small towns.

“Women in urban centres have the advantage of in-store fittings and access to a variety of brands and sizes, but rural women are often left with few choices.”