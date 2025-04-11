Advertisement
NZ lingerie brand offers online bra fittings for rural women

Rose and Thorne says rural women across New Zealand often face challenges finding bras in the right size due to limited retail options in small towns.

One of New Zealand’s largest lingerie designers is to expand its virtual bra-fitting model to help rural women on both sides of the Tasman.

Experts say wearing a correctly fitted bra is essential for maintaining good posture and preventing back and shoulder pain, particularly for those in active work roles.

This can be achieved by specialised advice at in-person fittings, something that not all rural women can access.

Rich Carey, general manager of Kiwi lingerie maker Rose and Thorne, said rural women across New Zealand and Australia often face challenges finding bras in the right size due to limited retail options in small towns.

“Women in urban centres have the advantage of in-store fittings and access to a variety of brands and sizes, but rural women are often left with few choices.”

A digital model developed by Rose and Thorne connects women with professional bra fitters via live online consultations.

This allows them to receive personalised sizing advice without the need for in-person fittings.

“Our virtual fitting service ensures they have expert support from the comfort of their own homes,” Carey said.

“If you open a lingerie store in a rural town, you’d need to stock at least 70 sizes in each bra style, which is simply not viable for most retailers.

“Our digital model removes those barriers.”

Carey said many women, particularly those living in rural areas, had gone years without finding a bra that truly fit.

He said the New Zealand bra market was valued at US$145.40 million ($262.31m) and is growing at 3% annually.

“In contrast to our domestic environment, Australia is a [A]$1.7b bra market and is growing at over 4% each year.”

Carey said the move to a digital model was designed to help Rose and Thorne target a market segment that preferred not to shop for lingerie in-store or who lived too far away to access a selection that met their individual needs.


