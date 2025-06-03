New Zealand King Salmon said its fish are not eating as much as usual.

By Nona Pelletier of RNZ

Fish farmer New Zealand King Salmon says its fish are not eating as much as usual, forcing it to reduce harvest volumes for about four months by as much as 17%.

The company said this year’s harvest would shrink to between 5200 and 5400 metric tonnes.

It also cut its full-year underlying profit guidance by about half to between $6 million and $12 million for the end of January.

King Salmon chief financial officer Ben Rodgers said the fish were smaller than expected and needed time to fatten up.