“One thing we see with king salmon is they are a species which is easily stressed, and when they get stressed, they can have a suppressed appetite,” Rodgers said.
“So, they have still been eating or feeding, but just not as much as we thought they would based on historical feed-out rates.”
He said the aim was to increase the average fish size with a view to protecting future harvests beyond 2027.
“It is a tough decision to make but we need to reduce our harvest at some stage.”
King Salmon expects harvest volumes to begin to recover by September 2025.
- RNZ