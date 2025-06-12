Horticulture NZ chief executive Kate Scott says a strong export growth forecast for the sector is great news for growers and the economy. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

A new report forecasting strong export growth for New Zealand’s horticulture sector reinforces the industry’s growing importance to the national economy, Horticulture New Zealand says.

The Ministry for Primary Industries’ latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (Sopi) report projects horticulture export revenue to increase by 19% in the year to June 30, 2025, reaching $8.5 billion.

This growth is primarily driven by the kiwifruit industry, with exports expected to reach $3.9b, following a record 2024 crop, with forecasts for an even larger crop in 2025.

Apple and pear export revenue is forecast to increase 18% to $1.1b (the first time it has passed $1b), supported by export volume and average price increases.

Vegetable exports are forecast to grow 8% to $770 million, driven by increases in export volume and firm pricing for frozen and processed products.