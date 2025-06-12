HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said the forecast was great news for growers, regional economies and the New Zealand economy.
“The horticulture sector continues to go from strength to strength,” she said.
Scott said growers, exporters and supply chain partners deserved credit for their resilience and commitment to delivering world-class products from New Zealand.
“However, it is important to remember that greater export revenue for the horticulture sector does not necessarily translate into greater profitability for growers because they are facing increased costs of production, so we need to ensure that value is also returned to growers.”
Scott said the ability to grow the sector into the future was directly related to the profitability of horticulture businesses.
She said the strong outlook supported the sector’s target of doubling farmgate value by 2035, as outlined in the Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan.
“It also reinforces the need for policy settings that enable the sector to grow nutritious, affordable fruit and vegetables.
“The Government’s proposed changes to the National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land, including recognising the national importance of vegetable production and enabling water storage and managed aquifer recharge, are a positive step in the right direction.”