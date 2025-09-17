Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

NZ green protein producer sprouts new deal with Asian food giant

Monique Steele
RNZ·
4 mins to read

Leaft Foods produces alternative proteins from leafy green plants. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

Leaft Foods produces alternative proteins from leafy green plants. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

By Monique Steele of RNZ

An innovative Canterbury company producing alternative proteins from leafy green plants has signed a new deal with one of Asia’s largest importers of food and dairy ingredients.

Leaft Foods was founded in 2019 by former dairy executives John Penno, Synlait’s co-founder

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save