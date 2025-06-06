As a result, some of the annual harvest didn’t make the cut, but he said it was still good to eat.

“We’re making sure that it’s going towards nourishing Kiwis who need it most.”

Kiwifruit is among the most nutrient-dense fruits available, with a single gold kiwifruit providing an entire day’s worth of vitamin C.

Red kiwifruit started arriving at the charity at the beginning of March from Seeka, to be redistributed to its 65 nationwide Food Hubs, which support local organisations on the front lines.

Around 150 bins of red kiwifruit were processed and sent to Kiwis in need.

Gold kiwifruit processing and distribution were now underway.

Zespri supports the rescue efforts. Head of global public affairs, Michael Fox, said the partnership worked for growers and the community.

T&G volunteers sorting rescued kiwifruit at New Zealand Food Network. Photo / NZ Food Network

“Our focus is always on getting as much of our growers’ fruit to market as possible, but we’re proud to work with NZFN to ensure that fresh and healthy kiwifruit which doesn’t quite meet our export standards, but is still delicious and safe to eat, reaches those in need and makes a positive impact on our communities.”

DHL volunteers help sort rescued kiwifruit for NZ Food Network. Photo / NZ Food Network

This initiative comes as New Zealand Food Network’s most recent Food Security Snapshot revealed that more than half a million people are now being supported by the charity’s food hubs every month, with about a third of monthly recipients never seeking food support before.

Yet alongside this increase in demand, the volumes of surplus donations remained flat, at best, forcing many food hubs to reduce the size of food parcels or even turn away new recipients.

“Food insecurity remains a critical issue for many New Zealanders,” Findlay said.

“With many of our food hubs struggling with stock levels, collaboration between the private and public sector is important to plug those gaps in supply and ensure that good, nutritious produce is going to communities in need rather than ending up in the bin.”