Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

NZ Food Network partners with kiwifruit industry to tackle food insecurity

The Country
3 mins to read

Rescued kiwifruit at New Zealand Food Network. Photo / NZ Food Network

Rescued kiwifruit at New Zealand Food Network. Photo / NZ Food Network

Food support charity the New Zealand Food Network says it has already distributed kiwifruit to more than 80 organisations across the country since the rescue effort began in April.

The food rescue charity and its packhouse partners redistributed 160 tonnes of kiwifruit in 2024, and there continued to be growing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country