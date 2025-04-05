“It’s been a tough few years for the industry, having to navigate uncertainty and adapting quickly to change, but I’m proud to say the industry is in good heart.”

Brooks said the uptake of training across the industry was a healthy sign.

“A strong programme like this benefits the whole agricultural sector and all those who purchase quality local feed for their animals.”

An important part of the workshops was that they were held on production sites, with participants visiting farm mills to allow hands-on practical training in real-life situations.

Theory sessions where the group can form networks and share knowledge are also offered.

The workshop is split into three modules where participants learn about processing raw materials, the pellet production process, nutrition, quality management, food safety, health and safety and the industry’s quality assurance scheme, FeedSafe NZ.

NZ Feed Manufacturers Association facilitator and industry expert Trevor Schoones has over 20 years’ experience.

He helped lead the development of the course and has seen continued interest from the feed manufacturers he trains.

Schoones said the NZFMA Training Workshop was a roaring success, with strong member sign-ups.

“In its first year all workshops filled up quickly, and this year it’s about 90% full already,” he said.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We have people from all levels join our workshops, from entry-level operators to management and engineers.”

Seales Winslow national operations manager Tyler Stuthridge assisted in the workshops’ development.

He said he had sent several of his staff to attend.

“These workshops are of great value to our business and customers.

“It helps us stay on top of our game, keeping up with good health and safety practices and achieving the best possible efficiency.”

All members of the NZ Feed Manufacturers Association are FeedSafeNZ accredited.

They must undergo regular audits and staff training to uphold these high standards and maintain their accreditation.

The NZFMA hosts training workshops in both the North and South islands to be accessible to all members.

Brooks said while the 2025 spots were already filling up, a few spaces were still available.

He encouraged anyone in the feed manufacturing business to sign up, no matter the level of experience or size of the feed mill.

“This course is designed by the industry for the industry and is an invaluable part of good business practice.”



