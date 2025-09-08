Corkran said the Western Australian tour was the latest in a series of tours run by Rabobank in regions around the globe to share knowledge, expertise and international networks with clients.

She said the tours gave farmers the chance to step away from their businesses, engage with peers and expose themselves to different thinking and insights.

“The tour group bonded together really quickly, and the even split of Kiwi and Aussie farmers ensured plenty of robust discussion.”

Corkran said the Western Australian sheep sector had been undergoing a “major shift” over recent years.

“[This is] driven by the phase-out of live export and evolving farm systems that must fit into the climatic environment.”

Corkran said sheep numbers were declining in Western Australia, with a noticeable move in some instances, away from wool breeds toward meat and shedding breeds.

“However, the Merino flock is still very much a part of the system.”

The knowledge tour on a farm visit in Brookton.

She said the tour highlighted the innovation, resilience and changes in strategic direction demonstrated by farmers throughout Western Australia’s food and agri supply chain as they adapted to the transforming environment.

“Several of the New Zealand producers observed strong parallels between the current situation in Western Australia and their own challenges, especially around wool viability and flock reduction,” she said.

“The New Zealand-based farmers and I were able to gain some valuable insights by comparing systems, questioning approaches and exploring new ideas.”

Farmer insight: Nelson and Fiona Hancox, Tapanui

Tapanui sheep and beef farmers Nelson and Fiona Hancox.

Tapanui-based farmers Nelson and Fiona Hancox said they’d signed up for the tour to find out more about what was happening in the Western Australian sheep sector and how this might impact their own operation.

Fiona said this included any risks or potential upside for New Zealand lamb producers.

“We also wanted to find out if there were opportunities for the New Zealand and Australia sheep industries to work closer together.”

The Hancoxs run a sheep and beef operation, with family and staff, comprising 27,000 ewes and 500 Angus cows.

They said one of their key takeaways from the tour was the potential opportunity that lower sheep numbers in Western Australia created for New Zealand producers.

The knowledge tour at the Western Australia Sheep Expo and Ram Sale in Katanning.

“Their summer is like our [South Island] winter, with nil growth,” Nelson said.

“They are starting to grain feed, in feed-lots and grow finishing crops for lambs, to hold for the meat processors.

“The lamb numbers are dropping quickly with everyone increasing cropping area, even traditional sheep properties are expanding crop area.”

Fiona said that, from what they’d seen on tour, the couple remained optimistic about the prospects for New Zealand’s sheep industry.

“The tour helped reinforce that it’s just New Zealand and Australia competing for global sheep meat exports and, with Western Australian sheep numbers declining and a global shortage of lamb looming, we’re now looking at increasing our sheep numbers or kilograms of lamb meat sold per hectare.”

Farmer insight: Grant and Ele Ludemann, North Otago

North Otago farmers Ele and Grant Ludemann.

North Otago-based Grant and Ele Ludemann own EGL Pastoral Group, a large-scale farming business of lamb finishing, breeding and dairy properties.

Grant said the couple learnt “a heck of a lot” on the tour.

“It was a fantastic week, and a camaraderie quickly built up among the tour participants.

Grant said he found the feed lotting of particular interest.

“I enjoyed learning more about how they‘re incorporating this into their systems to help combat the Mediterranean-style weather climate.”

He said he was also interested in how much of Australia’s lamb production was locally consumed.

“In New Zealand, this figure is only about 5%, but in Australia it’s much higher at around 35%,” he said.

In addition, Grant said he found it useful learning about the different machinery being used on Western Australian farms.

“One of the farms we visited was using some lamb weighing scales that allow for real-time weight monitoring directly from the paddock,” he said.

“I haven’t seen this technology available in New Zealand before, and I’m now investigating purchasing some of these scales for our own operation.”