The Rabobank Western Australia Sheep & Wool Tour stopped for a group photo at Wagin.
A group of New Zealand farmers have returned from a week-long knowledge tour of Western Australia, bringing home fresh insights into a region undergoing rapid change in its sheep and wool sector.
Running from August 10 to August 16, the knowledge tour provided insights into the unique role WesternAustralia plays in Australia’s agricultural landscape due to its geographical distance and export-oriented market.
Operations visited included the Australian Wool Exchange in Bibra Lake, Peel Feedlot in Mardella, Hillcroft Farms near Narrogin, Elders Wool Store in Rockingham and Yarranabee Pastoral in Highbury.
The Kiwi participants were farming couples Ele and Grant Ludemann from North Otago, Nelson and Fiona Hancox from West Otago, Murray and Ruby Baird from Southland, Alex and Sarah Kyle from the Wairarapa, and father and son Whatarangi Murphy-Peehi and Whatarangi Biel-Peehi from Tangiwai.
The full 27-strong group included 11 Australian-based farmers and Rabobank staff, including NZ-based RaboResearch senior analyst Jen Corkran.
Corkran said the Western Australian sheep sector had been undergoing a “major shift” over recent years.
“[This is] driven by the phase-out of live export and evolving farm systems that must fit into the climatic environment.”
Corkran said sheep numbers were declining in Western Australia, with a noticeable move in some instances, away from wool breeds toward meat and shedding breeds.
“However, the Merino flock is still very much a part of the system.”
She said the tour highlighted the innovation, resilience and changes in strategic direction demonstrated by farmers throughout Western Australia’s food and agri supply chain as they adapted to the transforming environment.
“Several of the New Zealand producers observed strong parallels between the current situation in Western Australia and their own challenges, especially around wool viability and flock reduction,” she said.
“The New Zealand-based farmers and I were able to gain some valuable insights by comparing systems, questioning approaches and exploring new ideas.”
Farmer insight: Nelson and Fiona Hancox, Tapanui
Tapanui-based farmers Nelson and Fiona Hancox said they’d signed up for the tour to find out more about what was happening in the Western Australian sheep sector and how this might impact their own operation.
Fiona said this included any risks or potential upside for New Zealand lamb producers.
“We also wanted to find out if there were opportunities for the New Zealand and Australia sheep industries to work closer together.”
“The tour helped reinforce that it’s just New Zealand and Australia competing for global sheep meat exports and, with Western Australian sheep numbers declining and a global shortage of lamb looming, we’re now looking at increasing our sheep numbers or kilograms of lamb meat sold per hectare.”
Farmer insight: Grant and Ele Ludemann, North Otago
North Otago-based Grant and Ele Ludemann own EGL Pastoral Group, a large-scale farming business of lamb finishing, breeding and dairy properties.
Grant said the couple learnt “a heck of a lot” on the tour.
“It was a fantastic week, and a camaraderie quickly built up among the tour participants.
Grant said he found the feed lotting of particular interest.
“I enjoyed learning more about how they‘re incorporating this into their systems to help combat the Mediterranean-style weather climate.”