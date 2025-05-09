Siebert said that in the upcoming 2025-26 season, volumes will need to be redirected to a more diverse marketplace, with many exporters exploring opportunities in North America and Asia.

Siebert said this shift in market focus is likely to result in increased harvest volumes much earlier in the season.

About 50% to 60% of the New Zealand avocado crop is exported, primarily to Australia, with the balance supplied to the domestic market, including local supermarkets.

Siebert said key Asian markets, including South Korea, Japan and Thailand, are also integral to the industry’s growth.

“A revised export strategy aims to better align supply with market demand, ensuring higher returns for growers and reducing pressure on the domestic market during peak export periods.”

After some tough recent seasons, Siebert said a dry summer had likely supported a very good-quality season.

“Dry periods can restrict fruit size, so we will have to wait and see if fruit sizes are delayed for the 2025-26 season.”

Picking complete

Siebert said picking was chiefly completed last month, with new season fruit expected in June.

This is predicted to result in a crop of around 6.2 million trays, down from the 7.2 million trays harvested in the previous season.

“Yet with an anticipated improved pack out, estimated export volumes will likely match the highs of last season.”

He said the avocado industry, like all other agriculture sectors, has challenges with extreme weather events.

“Over the last couple of years, there’s been a number of cyclones, which downgrade fruit, making it unavailable to meet our export standards.

“These disrupted seasons impact the domestic market, often our second-biggest value and volume market, with an oversupply and reduced returns to growers.”

Siebert said growers should carry out soil and leaf testing now and make final adjustments to soil nutrients before soil temperatures drop too much.

Phosphonate application to protect from phytophthora (root rot) is important at this time of year, he said.

Pruning is also vital to maintain sunlight on parts of the tree that growers want to be productive.

“Building carbohydrate reserves through winter is critical to support fruit set in spring.”

Environment

Avocado trees enjoy warm, frost-free environments, with temperatures ideally between 12C and 28C.

NZ Avocado represents 1500 growers across the Far North, Mid-North, and Bay of Plenty.

“Most of our 1500-plus growers and orchards are small operations,” Siebert said.

“Only 12% have more than 5ha.

“Although we do have some much larger orchards, there’s a very long tail of lifestyle growers with an average orchard size across our industry of about 3.5ha.”

Siebert said around 50% of avocado hectares in production were in the Bay of Plenty, and around 45% in the Northland region. Orchards in the Far North tend to be a bit larger than those elsewhere in the country.

NZ Avocado supports growers by focusing on research, government advocacy, export systems and domestic marketing initiatives.

While the organisation does not sell or market avocados directly, Siebert said it played a crucial role in optimising grower returns and ensuring levy contributions are well-utilised.