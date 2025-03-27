“We got smashed with this group of dogs that was coming through the property and tearing our sheep apart.”

She moved the remainder of her 100 sheep to the house paddock, but with limited options – farmers can only shoot dogs caught in the act of worrying stock – she also started looking for other measures to protect her flock.

Her search first led her to donkeys before she learned about livestock guardian dogs like the Maremma sheepdog, which she thought was the “perfect solution”.

“I had absolutely no experience with the livestock guardian dogs.

“I didn’t even really know about them at all.”

She bought 18-month-old Isla over a year ago.

“She’s awesome, just a real, real sweet dog.”

Timmins had found the breed to be incredibly “loyal” and “clever”.

Isla had proven a natural guardian on the farm and had even developed a few favourite sheep.

She patrols the flock and watches them day and night.

Four-month-old pup Indy followed Isla earlier this year, and Timmins hopes to get two more of the breed to help protect her stock.

She said it was important to get multiple dogs to prevent one from burning out.

Maremma Sheepdogs Isla and Indy out patrolling the farm in Northland. Photo / RNZ, Supplied

Despite Indy’s young age, she has already started learning the ropes from Isla and helps keep an eye on the sheep when Isla is resting.

Timmins said the breed is entirely different to her working dogs whom she would never let roam free, and she has had to learn to trust them to do their job.

A Northland-based breeder of Anatolian shepherds, another livestock guardian breed, said she had seen an increase in interest following recent dog attacks.

It’s not just livestock farmers who have found the breed useful.

Isla and Indy, two Maremma Sheepdogs, work as livestock guardians on Caroline Timmins' Northland farm. Photo / RNZ, Supplied

Wairarapa Eco Farm’s Josje Neerincx and Frank van Steensel, who Timmins purchased her dogs from, say the dogs help deter pests from eating their crops.

He said that without the dogs, it was costing them about $1500 a month in crop damage from pests like hares, possums and pūkeko.

The couple have had Maremma for several years now though they struggled to find a breeder and themselves started with a mixed-breed.

Maremma sheepdogs are a large Italian breed used to guard livestock from predators such as including wolves. Photo / RNZ, Supplied

They say not much is known about the dog or their purposes in New Zealand.

“They are an answer to many questions that many farmers and rural people have,” van Steensel said.

He said the dogs can be used for a variety of purposes, making them suited to the permaculture principles followed on their organic farm.

Wairarapa organic gardener Frank van Steensel with some of the family's Maremma sheepdogs. Photo / RNZ, Supplied

Maremma make good guard dogs, though their gentle nature means they can also make good therapy dogs.

He said it was important for people to understand the breed and do their research.

“People do not realise how different the Maremma is from the normal pet dogs and farm dogs, like the herding dogs.”

Neerincx said she would “never be without Maremmas now”, and she was “never a dog person when I grew up”.

The couple currently has pups looking for new homes.

- RNZ



