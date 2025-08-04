Advertisement
North Canterbury pig farmer Steve Sterne wins top NZPork award for excellence

The Country
2 mins to read

Tim Sterne (left), Holly Davies, Steve Sterne, Rob Reynolds, and Jelle Edze of Patoa Farms.

North Canterbury pig farmer Steve Sterne has won NZPork’s Outstanding Contribution Award, recognising his 27 years of dedication to excellence in the sector.

Sterne and his daughter Holly run Patoa Farms at Hawarden, New Zealand’s largest pig farming operation.

He bought the land bordering the Hurunui River with co-founder Jens

