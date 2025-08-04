Pigs being finished for market are housed in large eco-barns with deep litter straw.

The system enables the farm to produce around 95,000 pigs annually, allowing for the used straw bedding and manure to be recycled and distributed to other farms throughout the Canterbury region.

Composted manure is used on the farm’s cropping land or sold to other farmers.

NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said Sterne’s pursuit of excellence, quality, sustainability and pig welfare was second to none.

“The Patoa Farms operation is the epitome of the circular economy,” Kleiss said.

“Steve is also passionate about the farm, contributing to the local community and encouraging and educating the next generation of skilled workers for the sector.”

Patoa Farms at Hawarden is New Zealand’s largest pig farming operation.

Patoa employed over 50 people and contributed around $4 million in wages to the local economy, Kleiss said.

“It is also an approved provider of the Primary ITO New Zealand Certificate in Pork Production for levels 3 and 4.”

Sterne was presented with the award at NZPork’s annual conference in Christchurch on July 29.

Delegates at the conference also expressed their thanks to former MP and Southland farmer Eric Roy, who stepped down last week as chair of NZPork, having taken on the role in 2019.