These machines, worth about $70,000 each, are a key reason Norsewear‘s won a contract to supply socks to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

“It’s the way of the future. If you don’t invest in the plant well, then you end up going backwards,” sock technician Terence Ahern said.

“To be honest, we wouldn’t have kept up with demand with the Army, and that if we hadn’t invested.”

He’s worked at Norsewear for 47 years and has been through its many ups and downs, including two receiverships.

But from this month, the factory will make thousands of socks for the New Zealand Defence Force, Navy and Air Force, increasing manufacturing output by up to 10%.

Ahern told RNZ that securing this deal was a real highlight, as the socks were put to the test by hundreds of soldiers.

“They’ve been through rigorous testing, and to win that over a few other companies is quite a feather in our cap here for Norsewear and the Norsewood village,” he said.

“We can go out and boast a bit that we achieved that.”

Norsewear has been operating for over 60 years and employs about 20 locals, which means a team member from about two-thirds of local families.

“It’s security for everyone here when you pick up a contract like that,” Ahern said.

One of two brand-new "Lonati" machines from Italy at the Norsewear factory. Photo / RNZ, Alexa Cook

“It’s great work going forward and knowing the knitting machines will be running.”

The factory is one of the larger employers in the rural area and has hired two more locals to keep up with the workload, which site lead Sarena Montgomery is thrilled about.

“It is a very big deal to win something like this; it just gives us the confidence that we are heading in the right direction,” she said.

“Talking to people outside the factory, there is that sense of pride that Norsewear is doing well, and it’s really good for the community.”

The NZDF socks had previously been supplied by the US, but by using the Lonati machines, local manufacturing expertise and high-quality New Zealand merino wool, Norsewear outperformed every other company bidding for the contract.

Norsewear site lead Sarena Montgomery. Photo / RNZ, Alexa Cook

“We’ve competed with what’s arguably the best US sock manufacturer in the world, for arguably the most technically demanding socks that you ever have to make, and we beat them based on performance,” Norsewear owner Tim Deane said.

“So that’s been a huge confidence boost for the team and it proves you can be a world beater as a small NZ manufacturing company in the middle of regional NZ ... we can take on the world and win.”

The NZDF socks cost less than those previously bought from the US and the wool they are using can be traced back to the New Zealand farm it came from.

Jack Martin is a new hire at Norsewear. Photo / RNZ, Alexa Cook

“That means the Kiwi military gets great socks, NZDF gets more flexibility on supply, along with clarity of the whole supply chain, and we buy more wool from New Zealand farmers to fulfil the contract,” Deane said.

A variety of socks are being made for the NZDF to suit different climates, but Deane said they have similar features in that they can help with temperature control, to ward off bacteria and are odour-resistant.

One of Norsewear’s new hires, as a result of the deal, is Jack Martin from Ormondville.

“It’s good, good fun, good community. Everyone is friendly and super happy, very welcoming and a lot of fun,” he said.

The Norsewear factory. Photo / RNZ

“Generally, the main job I have is making sure there are no faults in the socks, as it’s quite often you can have a bit of simple error in the machines.”

Over 60 machines line the factory floor making socks, hats and gloves, from the latest Italian Lonatis to the lovingly-kept hat machine that’s been in action at Norsewear since 1970.

“This machine will keep ticking those over for hopefully the next 50 years,” Ahern said.

“There are no electronics, completely mechanical, it’s just got a motor, a couple of chains and a drum.

“It was here well and truly before I got here and was making hats, basically the same as what it’s making today.”

But it’s the sock sector that Norsewear specialises in, churning out up to 10,000 pairs of socks every week, from bed socks to dress socks, work socks and farm socks.

“So there’s variety right through the factory,” Montgomery said.

“They design the socks on programmes on the computers and bring [that] in here, download it all and set it all up.

“Every sock has different feeders that give it its shape and pattern.”

- RNZ