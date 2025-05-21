“Talking to people outside the factory, there is that sense of pride that Norsewear is doing well, and it’s really good for the community.”
The NZDF socks had previously been supplied by the US, but by using the Lonati machines, local manufacturing expertise and high-quality New Zealand merino wool, Norsewear outperformed every other company bidding for the contract.
“We’ve competed with what’s arguably the best US sock manufacturer in the world, for arguably the most technically demanding socks that you ever have to make, and we beat them based on performance,” Norsewear owner Tim Deane said.
“So that’s been a huge confidence boost for the team and it proves you can be a world beater as a small NZ manufacturing company in the middle of regional NZ ... we can take on the world and win.”
The NZDF socks cost less than those previously bought from the US and the wool they are using can be traced back to the New Zealand farm it came from.
“That means the Kiwi military gets great socks, NZDF gets more flexibility on supply, along with clarity of the whole supply chain, and we buy more wool from New Zealand farmers to fulfil the contract,” Deane said.
A variety of socks are being made for the NZDF to suit different climates, but Deane said they have similar features in that they can help with temperature control, to ward off bacteria and are odour-resistant.
One of Norsewear’s new hires, as a result of the deal, is Jack Martin from Ormondville.
“It’s good, good fun, good community. Everyone is friendly and super happy, very welcoming and a lot of fun,” he said.
“Generally, the main job I have is making sure there are no faults in the socks, as it’s quite often you can have a bit of simple error in the machines.”
Over 60 machines line the factory floor making socks, hats and gloves, from the latest Italian Lonatis to the lovingly-kept hat machine that’s been in action at Norsewear since 1970.
“This machine will keep ticking those over for hopefully the next 50 years,” Ahern said.