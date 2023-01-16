No need for inquiry into forestry practices following Cyclone Hale, minister says

The Gladstone Road bridge in Gisborne was among those affected by forestry slash after Cyclone Hale. Photo / Supplied / Gisborne District Council

Forestry companies need to sit down with key stakeholders to understand how to operate better, but there is no need for an inquiry, the Minister of Forestry says.

After Cyclone Hale multiple rivers and streams in Tairāwhiti were overwhelmed by forestry waste product, known as slash, which was swept down by the rain and caused further flooding.

The Environmental Defence Society has called for a commission of inquiry into forestry practices.

Minister of Forestry Stuart Nash told RNZ’s Morning Report it showed that forestry had to be done differently in places prone to weather events.

Instead of an inquiry, forestry companies needed to sit down with key stakeholders, he said.

“I don’t think there needs to be a government inquiry, or any sort of inquiry, but what I do think needs to happen is forestry companies need to sit down with key stakeholders, be they the government through the NZ Forest Service, but also local communities and territorial authorities to say ‘OK. We do have an issue here, let’s work together to come up with solutions.’”

Nash said the slash that appeared from Cyclone Hale was “historical” as no companies had harvested in those forests since 2017.

But weather events such as Cyclone Hale were going to be more and more frequent, he said.

“It’s why we need permanent forestry, it’s why we need some of these areas retired from harvesting and it’s why I know forestry companies are very keen to sit down and continue work with territorial authorities, the government and local communities to ensure that best practice management regimes are put in place.”

