The Tinwald viaduct shows the signs of the crash that damaged the overhead impact beam, forcing the temporary closure. Photo / LDR, Jonathan Leask
A Canterbury overbridge is closed – again – after being hit by a vehicle. Repairs could take months, but some question whether it should just close permanently. Local Democracy Reporter Jonathan Leask investigates.
Ashburton is home to New Zealand’s most hit bridge, the Tinwald viaduct.
The short strip of roadunder the main south railway line, just south of the Hakatere/Ashburton River bridge, has a maximum clearance height of 2.39m.
KiwiRail confirmed it was the most struck bridge in the country, with 13 known strikes per year.
The bridge remained in use by trains, confirming its structural integrity was not compromised, “so it’s not an engineering issue”, he said.
Viaduct access options
During the Tinwald corridor improvements project, which focused on new traffic signals at the SH1/Lagmhor Rd/Agnes St intersection, it had been initially proposed to restrict vehicle movements to “left turn only” onto SH1, stopping traffic from turning into the viaduct or turning right from the highway.
It also added a dedicated cycle lane in the viaduct.
After consultation with the community and further investigations, NZTA decided in late 2022 “to retain full access at the viaduct with monitoring”.
NZTA system manager Mark Pinner said monitoring had focused on vehicle safety when turning onto the state highway and when turning into the viaduct from the state highway, as this was identified as a safety concern.
He said there has only been a single non-injury crash recorded at this intersection in the NZTA system.
Roading manager Mark Chamberlain said that, as it’s critical the main south rail line remains open, KiwiRail had requested the temporary closure of the viaduct “to take away that risk of getting hit” and possibly impacting the rail line.
“The only way of stopping it getting hit, as far as I can see, is not having vehicles going through it,” Chamberlain said.
“You can put all the signage you like, someone will still hit it at some stage.”
Councillor Phill Hooper asked about the possibility of installing additional preventive measures, specifically a chain gantry on either side of the viaduct.
Chamberlain said it came down to cost, practicality, and who pays for it.
Mayor Neil Brown said it would be cheaper for KiwiRail “to put in preventive devices than have the bridge hit all the time”.
Chamberlain said in terms of preventive measures, there is an argument that the cheapest thing is to close the road.
Alternative measures
There have been past investigations into installing a gantry over each approach a few years ago, McCann confirmed.
“This was not considered feasible because of the span over the traffic lanes, the strength of the structure to withstand weather events, the space available before the bridge, and the issue of vehicles reversing into traffic.”
The cost then was about $20,000 per gantry, but that estimate was based on the concept rather than a design, he said.
“I suspect it would cost more than that, and there would also be the maintenance as the structure will no doubt be hit at some stage, along with weathering.
“We are currently making enquiries on an electronic warning for vehicles, but have no information yet.