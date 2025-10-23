This year’s competition promises fierce rivalry.
Although Australia took the title in Geelong last year, New Zealand remains the dominant force, having claimed 21 of the 37 contests since the event began in 1985.
Each nation’s four-strong team is carefully selected through national competitions and championship results.
The Pro Plan New Zealand Test Team is drawn from finalists at the North and South Island Championships, while Australia’s representatives earn their place through a national qualifying series.
David Shield said the transtasman test represented the pinnacle of heading dog competition, bringing together the finest handlers and dogs from both countries.
“The rivalry is always intense; these are the absolute elite of the sport, and every run counts,” he said.
“Each competitor gets 15 minutes to complete the course, and the standard is always exceptional.”
The transtasman course itself is unique, blending the two countries’ trialling styles and rules.
Dogs and handlers must navigate a gate, Maltese cross, ramp, and pen, alternating between Australian and New Zealand rules along the way.
Spectators at Ashburton can expect two days of world-class skill, teamwork and tradition and a fierce contest for transtasman bragging rights.
The 2025 Pro Plan New Zealand Test Team will be captained by Mark Copland and Guy (Canterbury).
Fellow team members are:
- Leo Jecentho and Jake (Waikato)
- Lloyd Smith and Code (North Otago)
- Ben Millar and King (Canterbury)
- Reserve: Brian Dickison and Dan (Southland)