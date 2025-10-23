Advertisement
New Zealand to host 2025 Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test series

Leo Jecentho, seen here with his sheep dog Tess, will be in the NZ team with Jake at this year's Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test.

The best heading dogs from both sides of the Tasman will go head-to-head later this month, as New Zealand hosts the annual Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test at the Ashburton A&P Show.

The competition runs over two days from Friday, October 31, with elite handlers and their dogs battling it

