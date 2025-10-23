Leo Jecentho, seen here with his sheep dog Tess, will be in the NZ team with Jake at this year's Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test.

Leo Jecentho, seen here with his sheep dog Tess, will be in the NZ team with Jake at this year's Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test.

The best heading dogs from both sides of the Tasman will go head-to-head later this month, as New Zealand hosts the annual Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test at the Ashburton A&P Show.

The competition runs over two days from Friday, October 31, with elite handlers and their dogs battling it out in the main arena for the Wayleggo Cup – the ultimate symbol of transtasman trialling success.

The cup, first presented by the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association in 1994, was inspired by then-president Tony Shield.

Fittingly, this year’s event will be overseen by his son, current association president David Shield.

The term “Wayleggo” comes from musterers’ traditional “come away and let go” command, used to call dogs back from their work.