The United States is New Zealand's third-largest export market and continues to grow. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

News that United States President Donald Trump has imposed a tariff of 10% on imported timber has come as a relief to the industry, which expected a higher figure.

Under the order, US importers would need to pay 10% for foreign softwood lumber and timber, and 25% for foreign timber furniture.

Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association CEO Mark Ross said it was a relief as the industry had thought it would be higher.

“We’ve been working through the essential impact of a tariff on our products since March this year, so it wasn’t a shock because we were, at one point, expecting a 50% tariff,” Ross said.