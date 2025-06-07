Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country / Opinion

New Zealand should embrace cheese rolling and quirky sports - Glenn Dwight

By Glenn Dwight
The Country·
4 mins to read

The great Kiwi cheese roll could take on a whole new meaning in the New Zealand Cheese Cup, Glenn Dwight writes. Photo / Unsplash, Geronimo Poppino

The great Kiwi cheese roll could take on a whole new meaning in the New Zealand Cheese Cup, Glenn Dwight writes. Photo / Unsplash, Geronimo Poppino

Opinion by Glenn Dwight
Studio creative director - regional - at NZME

Somewhere between the Super Rugby semis, a Warriors injury crisis, back-to-back golf tournaments, and yet another F1 drive-around in circles, a small but mighty sporting headline quietly rolled past.

Byron Smith, a great New Zealander as Sir Richard would say, just hurled himself down a near-vertical slope chasing a runaway

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country