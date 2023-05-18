The New Zealand Merino Company’s new chief executive Angus Street. Photo / Supplied

Australian agribusiness leader Angus Street has been appointed chief executive of The New Zealand Merino Company (NZM).

Street replaces the company’s inaugural chief executive, John Brakenridge, who announced in October last year that he would be stepping down in six months’ time.

Brackenridge, who was also NZM’s co-founder and spent 27 years as chief executive, has been described as transforming New Zealand’s merino industry.

In a statement on Wednesday, NZM said Street brought “a wealth of agribusiness leadership experience” to the Christchurch-based company.

Since 2018, he has been chief executive of AuctionsPlus, the largest agriculture marketplace in Australia and he previously held senior roles at Hort Innovation, Meat & Livestock Australia and Bastion Collective.

Street grew up in rural New South Wales and his family’s roots could be traced back to the birth of the wool industry in Australia in 1797 with the introduction of Spanish-blood merinos by Captain Henry Waterhouse.

Having a passion for innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector, staying connected to the rural sector was important to him and the opportunity to join NZM was a “real honour”.

Street, his wife and their two young children would relocate to Christchurch where he would begin the role in early August.

In the interim, the company’s chief operating officer Peter Floris would continue as acting chief operating officer.

NZM chairwoman Kate Mitchell said Street’s dual experience in technology and agriculture, coupled with a personal affinity for the farming sector, made him the ideal candidate to follow in Brakenridge’s footsteps.

“John was responsible for transforming the fine wool industry in New Zealand, so his resignation kick-started a global search for a leader with the tenacity and imagination necessary to continue NZM’s story.

“We are delighted to have Angus join the team. He has the experience, skill and, crucially, passion required to lead a complex business that needs to constantly evolve to keep our growers’ wool at the forefront of the global market,” she said.

Last year, NZM announced a partnership with Silicon Valley technology company Actual, saying it would help to equip NZM’s growers with tools to monitor and improve their environmental, social and animal welfare performance.

That work was acknowledged in Time Magazine, and included in its roundup of the best inventions of 2022.