Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ log exports steady despite Nelson wind damage and China slowdown – Marcus Musson

Marcus Musson
By
Director of Forest 360·The Country·
5 mins to read

Chinese log demand is low, with inventories dropping by 60,000cu m monthly. Photo / Warren Buckland

Chinese log demand is low, with inventories dropping by 60,000cu m monthly. Photo / Warren Buckland

Marcus Musson
Opinion by Marcus Musson
Director of Forest 360
Learn more

Content brought to you by Forest 360

THE FACTS

  • Heavy rainfall and winds in Nelson and Tasman caused severe damage, affecting around 4000ha.
  • Log exports are limited by Nelson’s steep terrain and port constraints.
  • China’s demand for logs is subdued, but inventory reductions may lead to price increases by September.

The law of averages is rarely wrong, especially when it comes to rain.

If you’ve had a nice, dry summer and autumn, you can generally brace yourself for a good old-fashioned whopping at some point during winter, and this year is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save