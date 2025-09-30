Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards: Entries open next week

The Country
3 mins to read

The 2025 NZ Dairy Industry Award winners: Share Farmers of the Year Thomas and Fiona Langford (left), Dairy Manager of the Year Martin Keegan, and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year Pieter Van Bee.

The 2025 NZ Dairy Industry Award winners: Share Farmers of the Year Thomas and Fiona Langford (left), Dairy Manager of the Year Martin Keegan, and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year Pieter Van Bee.

Entries for the 2026 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards open next week.

On Monday, October 6, entries for the 11 regions across New Zealand will be accepted in the Share Farmer of the Year, Dairy Manager of the Year and Dairy Trainee of the Year categories.

Regional winners will then

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save