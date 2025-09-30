“The awards are an essential vehicle to shine a light on the positive sustainability stories in the dairy sector, as well as showcasing pathway opportunities for future generations into farm succession.”

Other award categories

Together with the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award, the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards recognise leading farmers in the dairy sector and play a key role in showcasing excellence, identifying role models and best practice, lifting the overall standard in the dairy sector.

Other categories at the awards include the LIC Animal Wellbeing Recording and Productivity Award, which will have a national winner.

There’s also the Dairy Manager of the Year MPI Sustainable Farming - Environment Award, at each of the 11 regional final ceremonies.

Entries for the Dairy Industry Awards open October 6 and close December 6.

Honda will give away “early bird prizes” for those who enter before October 27.

The two new awards from last year return to deliver financial support to the next generation of farm ownership. They are the First Farm Award and the Alumni of the Year Award.

The Fonterra and ASB First Farm Award will be presented to three winners, who will receive up to $1 million of ASB Business Term Lending, fixed at 1% for three years.

The First Farm Award provides financial and strategic support to help the best in the industry successfully launch into farm ownership.

It is open to farmers who have previously entered the Share Farmer of the Year category and plan to buy their first farm within two years.

The Alumni of the Year Award is a collaboration between ASB and the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

It rewards alumni who have made significant contributions to the programme and the industry.

The winner will also receive up to $1 million of ASB Business Term Lending fixed at 1% for three years.

Entrants must be former New Zealand Dairy Industry Award participants who may have progressed to farm ownership or have more than 50% equity in a farm business.

These awards encourage young dairy farmers to enter the Dairy Trainee, Dairy Manager and Share Farmer categories, as the opportunities and value as an alumni member continue to give back in the future.

Entries for these two awards open on January 9, 2026.

Find out more about the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards here.