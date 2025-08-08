The New Zealand market generated $62 million, with overall export revenue rising 362% to $94m in the year to June 30, 2025.

“This marks a meaningful realignment to balance domestic v international supply, with the 2023-24 season export revenue at only $20 million,” Siebert said.

New Zealand growers supplied avocados to the most diverse range of markets to date, with exports to Australia rebounding to $63m and North American markets growing in a second season of exporting to the United States and Canada.

Asian markets

Siebert said Asian markets continued to grow in importance as exports to the region increased 96% to $40m.

“Asia now represents 37% of avocado export revenue, a significant increase from 8% five years ago.”

He said signs were looking promising for the 2025-26 New Zealand avocado export season, with early estimates forecasting an increase in total volumes.

“Growers, packers and exporters are preparing for an earlier export window to service over 16 international markets this season.

“Fruit quality is looking good, with maturity levels tracking well to align with seasonal market requirements.”

Siebert said a return to more favourable conditions was a welcome change for an industry that was hit with two cyclones in two years, Dovi in 2022 and Gabrielle in 2023.

“Both hit avocado-growing regions, damaging fruit and reducing export volumes to levels not seen in nearly a decade.”

Equipped with a stronger crop, Siebert said the industry was ready to renew its export diversification efforts with vigour.

New Zealand Avocado will target markets across Asia as well as North America, with export revenue to Canada and the US growing beyond $4m after only two years of supplying the region.

“Despite growing competition in key export markets, New Zealand avocado exporters have made steady progress in diversifying their market reach,” Siebert said.

“The industry continues to expand its footprint, with increasing volumes being exported to a broader range of destinations.

“This diversification strategy remains a core focus as global demand grows.”

Siebert said the sheer size of the Asian market was enticing and with per capita avocado consumption still low, there remained significant potential for growth.

Global demand

New Zealand Avocado chief executive Brad Siebert.

“As global demand for avocados continues to rise – driven by increasing consumer interest in healthy fats and plant-based nutrition – Asian markets are expected to follow suit," Siebert said.

“This creates a compelling opportunity for the industry to expand supply into these markets as awareness and demand build over time.”

To stand out in the increasingly competitive sector, New Zealand positioned itself as a high-quality and trusted supplier, and New Zealand Avocado worked with the industry to develop strong, evidence-based, country-of-origin positioning to support this, he said.

“New Zealand avocados are uniquely positioned to supply premium fruit during the off-season of major producers, offering a valuable counter-seasonal supply option to Asian markets.

“What truly sets avocados from New Zealand apart is their consistently high eating quality, supported by industry-wide standards for food safety, sustainability and traceability.

“These attributes are now further reinforced through the New Zealand Government’s FernMark: a globally recognised symbol of trust, authenticity and quality.”

Sibert said New Zealand Avocado had recently secured the first industry coalition FernMark Licence for the avocado sector, alongside all participating exporters.

“This official country-of-origin mark assures trade partners and consumers that New Zealand avocados are grown to the highest standards.”

About 1600 growers produce avocados in New Zealand.

Bay of Plenty remains the leading region, producing around 57% of the country’s avocados, with many smaller orchards.

Northland accounts for close to 34% of production, with a number of larger-scale orchards.

The New Zealand Avocado Growers Association (NZAGA) supports growers’ interests by promoting the sale and consumption of avocados, managing a research and development programme and creating a supportive structure that encourages development and growth within the industry.

Sibert said New Zealand Avocado also co-ordinates and disseminates relevant industry information and lobbies and liaises with the Government for the good of growers.