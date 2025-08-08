The New Zealand market generated $62 million, with overall export revenue rising 362% to $94m in the year to June 30, 2025.
“This marks a meaningful realignment to balance domestic v international supply, with the 2023-24 season export revenue at only $20 million,” Siebert said.
New Zealand growers supplied avocados to the most diverse range of markets to date, with exports to Australia rebounding to $63m and North American markets growing in a second season of exporting to the United States and Canada.
“The industry continues to expand its footprint, with increasing volumes being exported to a broader range of destinations.
“This diversification strategy remains a core focus as global demand grows.”
Siebert said the sheer size of the Asian market was enticing and with per capita avocado consumption still low, there remained significant potential for growth.
Global demand
“As global demand for avocados continues to rise – driven by increasing consumer interest in healthy fats and plant-based nutrition – Asian markets are expected to follow suit," Siebert said.
“This creates a compelling opportunity for the industry to expand supply into these markets as awareness and demand build over time.”
To stand out in the increasingly competitive sector, New Zealand positioned itself as a high-quality and trusted supplier, and New Zealand Avocado worked with the industry to develop strong, evidence-based, country-of-origin positioning to support this, he said.
Bay of Plenty remains the leading region, producing around 57% of the country’s avocados, with many smaller orchards.
Northland accounts for close to 34% of production, with a number of larger-scale orchards.
The New Zealand Avocado Growers Association (NZAGA) supports growers’ interests by promoting the sale and consumption of avocados, managing a research and development programme and creating a supportive structure that encourages development and growth within the industry.
Sibert said New Zealand Avocado also co-ordinates and disseminates relevant industry information and lobbies and liaises with the Government for the good of growers.