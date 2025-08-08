Advertisement
New Zealand avocado exports soar, revenue hits $94m amid market growth

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

The New Zealand market generated $62 million, with overall export revenue rising 362% to $94m in the year to June 30. Photo / 123rf

Rising volumes, improved quality and a broader set of markets have helped the avocado industry bounce back from weather challenges.

Average prices continued to be higher than this time last year, Brad Siebert, chief executive of industry body New Zealand Avocado, said.

“Volumes are tracking steadily, giving a clearer picture

