Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New-season avocados: Good prices, good quality for New Zealand as sector prepares for export

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
3 mins to read

The new avocado season is expected to yield 6.5 million trays from 1400 orchards. Photo / 123rf

The new avocado season is expected to yield 6.5 million trays from 1400 orchards. Photo / 123rf

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Industry group New Zealand Avocados says the new 2025/2026 season has begun, with solid harvest forecasts since picking started last month, and it will run into summer.

Chief executive Brad Siebert said New Zealand shoppers will be able to enjoy good-quality

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save