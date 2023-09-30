There will be experienced farm vets based in Greytown and more room for farm-specific products. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Work has started on a new veterinary clinic in Greytown, which is expected to be completed in April 2024.

Aidan Smith, managing director of South Wairarapa Veterinary Services (SWVS), which is building the clinic, said the new facility would allow the group to maintain a high standard of service in the South Wairarapa.

“It will replace our ageing clinics in Martinborough and Featherston, which will close when the Greytown clinic opens,” he said.

SWVS clinics at Carterton and Masterton will continue operating as usual.

Smith said SWVS directors thought “long and hard” about closing the Martinborough and Featherston clinics.

“Unfortunately we cannot provide the consistent hours and high-quality service that we want to deliver in South Wairarapa if we are stretched too thinly.”

The new clinic will be situated at the south end of Greytown, behind the Five Rivers Medical Centre.

It will feature modern equipment and facilities, and be on a slightly larger scale than SWVS’ Carterton clinic.

There will be experienced farm vets based in Greytown and more room for farm-specific products.

All team members who had been working in Martinborough and Featherston would move to the new clinic, Smith said.

“So clients will see the same friendly faces when they bring their animal to see us and hear the same voices when they ring for farm supplies.”

SWVS has written to all clients who use the Martinborough and Featherston clinics to let them know about the new clinic opening in Greytown.

Client records were available at all SWVS branches, and clients were free to use whichever clinic worked best for them, Smith said.

The SWVS farm vets and sales team will regularly be on the roads, around Martinborough and Featherston, to assist with product supply and to make the transition as easy as possible for farm clients.

Smith said there would be no change to SWVS after-hours services, and Martinborough and Featherston clients would start to see more availability for short-notice appointments when the Greytown clinic opened.

“We will have more options to see emergencies during normal hours and fewer referrals to Carterton,

“Our night and weekend services will be run as they are now, through the Carterton clinic.”

Members of the public will be invited to view the new facilities before the Greytown clinic opens.