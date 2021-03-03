New entrants in 137th Woodville Horticultural Show

Trophy Winners at the 137th Woodville Horticultural Show

Pic 2: BTG080321WH2 Caption: Antoinette Lambert with Mayor Tracey Collis and the shield for most points in show.

Pic 3: BTG080321WH3 Caption: Kevin Eades with his champion gladioli.

Pic 4: BTG080321WH4 Caption: The range of colours in these hydrangeas rated a picture.

Pic 5: BTG080321WH5 Caption: Elaine Dougherty's plaque says it all.

Pic 6: BTG080321WH6 Caption: Ellen and Bradley Ireland with their winning decorated cakes.

Pic 7: BTG080321WH7 Caption: Heather Monk's Champion Open Floral Design – theme "Harmony"

Pic 8: BTG080321WH8 Caption: Size is not everything – Ben Purcell's huge pumpkin placed only third.

By Dave Murdoch



Some blamed wind, others blamed drought, others accredited nature with a wonderful spring and summer and others said because of climate change their blooms were either early or late. You cannot get consensus among gardeners about the weather.

Entries were a little down on past years for flowers and vegetables but there was a welcome influx of new entrants into the 137th Woodville Horticulural and Industrial Show.

Novice sections were overflowing and the entries were great.

Fewer dahlias but more gladiolis, fewer roses but more hydrangeas, great numbers of indoor potted plants especially begonias but fewer orchids – every show is different.

Rhubarb was big, tomatoes limited in number, the biggest pumpkin at over 20kg placed only third (they usually don't taste good), citrus was strongly contested and onions were whoppas.

The crafts were beautifully made and presented, the baking and preserves looked delicious and the children's entries included a person or animal from vegetables, designs made from recycled materials, cake making and decoration. Entries were few but great.

The show was well run – President Kevin Eades has a great team and the judges were excellent.

Results:

Carle Cup – Champion Dahlia awarded to David Barrie

Ralph Mountfort Cup – Most points in Dahlia Section awarded to David Barrie

Ralph Mountfort Trophy – Most points in novice Dahlia Section awarded to Kevin Eades

W.H.S Lambert Trophy Champion Vase Dahlias Section awarded to Antoinette Lambert

Alf Eades Memorial Cup – Champion Gladioli – awarded to Kevin Eades

Eric Jones Perpetual Vase – Most points – Gladioli awarded to Kevin Eades

Hurley Cup – Most points in Amateur Gladioli Section – awarded to Kevin Eades

Beatrice Terry Memorial Cup - Most points in Novice Gladioli Section – awarded to Gail O'Leary

Tanner Cup Most points – Cut flowers awarded to Tessa Judd

Lorna Smith Memorial Cup Cut Flowers – Most Outstanding Exhibit in cut flowers awarded to Joan McIntyre

Runner up: Bob Parkes

Woodville Rose Society Cup Most Points – Roses Section awarded to D Rodgers

Murray Eades Memorial Trophy - Champion Rose awarded to D Rodgers

Bob & Dulcie Eades Memorial Trophy Most Points – Childrens awarded to Bradley Ireland

Syd Turnbull Cup Most Points – Pot Plants awarded to Dave & Vicki Wolland

Ngawapurua C.W.I Cup Most Points – Floral Art Over All Sections awarded to Bobbi Angelini

A H Hustwick – Most points in Floral Art Open Section – awarded to Heather Monc

Merle Richards Cup – Most Points in Floral Art – Intermediate awarded to Betty Clapperton

Percy Anslow Cup Most points – Floral Art – Novice – awarded to Bobbi Angelini

Tanner Cup Most Points – Vegetables awarded to Trevor Jensen

Greta Harding Memorial Cup Most Points – Home Industries awarded to Betty Clapperton

Jane Kirkpatrick Memorial Trophy Most Points – Handcraft awarded to Elaine Dougherty

Alex Smith Memorial Trophy Most Points – Fruit awarded to Gayle Cresswell

Runner up Trophy for the most points – David Barrie

Shield For The Most Points In Show awarded to – Antoinette Lambert