He estimated that they received about 270mm of rain over three days from July 11.

“It was quite intrusive, because it went inside the house, which we’ve never had before, and it’s in our packing shed and our tool gear.

“We’re quite fortunate that we don’t have to dig out any fruit trees, it’s just lying on an open paddock that we grew a crop of beans in last year, so we can just avoid using that this summer, and it’ll give us time to push it out. Most of that silt is quite fertile and usable.”

Hickmott said the property often flooded when the Riuwaka River levels were high.

Although that had not been the case this time around, many residents felt the stopbanks were inadequate and that the river’s management could be improved.

Some fences on Frank Hickmott's property were knocked flat and others damaged in the second of two floods to hit Tasman in the past month. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

The damage to their farm was worse than during ex-tropical Cyclone Gita.

“There’s certainly more debris, a lot of regenerating native debris that’s floated onto the paddocks, the odd pine log with roots on and the odd stump out of pine trees that have been milled where the ground has slumped afterwards.”

He said it was difficult to estimate the cost of the damage. Several fences had been wiped out and others damaged.

Some of the debris pulled out of the creek on Hickmott's property. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

His insurance company said it would cover up to $20,000 for fencing, but that wouldn’t cover all the work that was needed.

“We’ve spent a bit on a digger clearing fences and getting the creek back in because it came fully out of its course and was running around our house for three days, so we had to divert that back into where it should be.”

River management across Tasman after the floods

Thorn Rd, alongside the Dove River, remains closed after it was damaged in the recent floods. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

Tasman District Council said that, as a unitary authority, it managed and maintained 285 kilometres of larger waterways, including the Motueka, Wai-iti, Waimea, Dove, Aorere and Tākaka Rivers.

The majority of smaller rivers and tributaries had no active management or ongoing maintenance.

However, as the recent bad weather had affected properties and land next to rivers and waterways of all sizes, it had begun a tree and debris clean-up on some of the smaller catchments, including the Pigeon Valley Stream, Eighty Eight Valley Stream, Pretty Bridge Valley Stream, Stanley Brook and others.

The clean-up would be done alongside recovery work in the large waterways.

During the recovery phase, the council said long-term commitment to river work and community collaboration would be needed to repair flood damage and make the district’s rivers more resilient to future floods.

Mayoral relief fund

Contractors clear debris from drains on Dehra Doon Rd, in Riwaka. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

The Government gave $100,000 to the Nelson Tasman Mayoral Relief Fund after the June 27 flood, followed by a further $300,000 after the July 11 flood, tagged to the rural sector.

The fund was open to Nelson City and Tasman District residents, ratepayers or not-for-profit organisations who had suffered financial hardship because of the floods.

Tasman District Council said the fund was now at $624,000, thanks to the Government and community donations.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the Mayoral Relief Panel met on Wednesday to consider and approve grants to 24 families affected by the last two storms.

The fund was not a substitute for support from insurance companies, the Natural Hazards Commission, the Accident Compensation Corporation or the Ministry of Social Development, but was intended to help with incidental costs as people recovered, he said.

It included the cost of flood-damaged items such as bedding, clothing, toys, fencing, appliances, outbuildings, paddock and crop damage, stock feed, equipment, driveways and vehicles.

The minimum grant was $200, and it could cover up to 50% of an insurance excess.

A separate Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) fund of $340,000 was available to help farmers and orchardists. People could apply to both funds for different losses.

Smith said the two funds were being co-ordinated, but the MPI fund had a separate panel with agricultural expertise.

Both mayors said anyone affected by the recent storms could apply for support until August 8.

