That ends when the election results are finalised, and his successor is named.

There will be no more diary full of meetings, traversing the country and consuming pages of information.

It will be at home in the new house in Ashburton, where there is plenty of landscaping to be done, or helping his son on the farm.

Brown said he’ll be the farm labourer, tractor driver, and the person “who picks up the requirements in Ashburton for delivery” — which will mean getting told what to do for a change.

At his final council meeting on October 1, Brown delivered his valedictory speech, thanking Judy for “being his rock from day one”.

“You’ve supported me, encouraged me, and partnered with me through every event and challenge.

“The last six years have been especially intense.

“And while family time sometimes took a backseat, we still managed some wonderful holidays together.

“I know there are more to come, because I’ve seen the brochures.”

Judy said she was incredibly proud of what Neil had accomplished.

“He’s given it his all.”

When he was deciding whether to stand for a third term, Judy left the decision to him.

“I told him whatever he decided, I would stand behind and support him.”

Brown chose to retire, meaning Judy is preparing to have him around more often, though “he’s not one to just be hanging around home”.

And as he noted, he has not missed the brochures for European cruises.

From young councillor to mayor

Neil Brown inside Te Whare Whakatere, Ashburton's library and civic centre, when it opened to the public on January 29, 2024. Photo / LDR, Jonathan Leask

To put his time on the council in perspective, Neil Brown was first elected the same year Facebook was launched.

He was elected unopposed in the Rakaia Ward in October 2004.

Brown was “just 40 years old” and remembered that the other councillors were glad to have him on board, “if for no other reason than to lower the average age of council at that time”.

“I held the title of youngest councillor for many years, and that gave me the freedom to ask questions, to learn from the wisdom of those who came before me.

“Some of those councillors have since passed, but their knowledge lives on in me, and I’m richer for it.”

Deputy Mayor Liz McMillan provided the summary of Brown’s career, speaking for former councillors on their thoughts.

Mayor Neil Brown, with former Rangitata MP Jo Luxton and former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern, exits an Army helicopter after an aerial tour of the Canterbury floods in May 2024.

Former councillor and deputy mayor Darryl Nelson told McMillan he had encouraged Brown to stand for council after seeing he was a “fella with a bit of nous”.

“Darryl said that Neil had common sense and wasn’t all yap.

“A good, solid, down-to-earth guy, and it was a pleasure to work with him.”

Brown was re-elected in 2007 and 2010 as the highest polling candidate in the Eastern Ward and then unopposed in 2013 alongside Ken Cutforth and Stuart Wilson.

Mayor Neil Brown collected snipped-ribbon mementoes over the past six years. Photo / LDR, Jonathan Leask

Wilson, a four-term councillor, told McMillan that Brown had been a wonderful ambassador for the district.

“He has always been a fair and democratic leader, encouraging all councillors to participate in debates.”

Brown was elected in the Ashburton Ward in 2016 and named deputy mayor to one-term Mayor Donna Favel.

At the next election, he ran for the mayoralty, successfully beating out Favel, Leen Braam, and Tony Todd.

McMillan described Brown’s first term as mayor as “far from easy”.

“Covid-19 lockdowns, online meetings, and a major flooding event,” McMillan said.

“Neil held steady, and progress was being made with plans for ... new water treatment plants, the new civic and library building, and a second bridge.”

Neil Brown, with his wife Judy, holding the artwork "Brown's bridge" – the Ashburton second bridge project – that was presented at his final meeting. Photo / LDR, Jonathan Leask

The 2021 floods propelled the second Ashburton Bridge project from concept to reality, and seeing the project advance was a “career highlight”.

He was re-elected in 2022, beating Jeff Swindley by 8827 votes.

The second term brought different challenges, including the central Government’s Three Waters and Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms.

Another “proud achievement” was the construction of Te Whare Whakatere, Ashburton’s library and civic centre and the upgrade of Baring Square East.

“From my office window, I had a front row seat to the joy and vibrancy they bring to our community.”

In a symbolic gesture, Neil Brown ended his valedictory speech by hanging up the mayoral chain, ready for his successor to claim after the election. Photo / LDR, Jonathan Leask

McMillan said Brown “worked tirelessly to make the Ashburton District a better place to live, work, and play”.

“Your quick wit, interesting songs that you played before the meetings, that signature jersey you wore during the floods, and kind nature will be remembered by many.”

Brown said major projects completed during his time also included the EA Networks Centre, the art gallery and museum, and the Fairfield Freight Hub.

He pointed to the renewal of sewer, water, and stormwater infrastructure, and upgrades to roads, footpaths, and telecommunications that will serve the region for decades to come.

Brown said he had the support of nine dedicated councillors, who each played a vital role.

“Some say councillors get too involved, but I see that as a commitment.

“This district is ours, and we want the best for everyone in it.”

Memorable snippets

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown doing the final preparations for his last Ashburton District Council meeting on October 1. Photo / LDR, Jonathan Leask

Ashburton’s mayor got to wield the novelty-sized scissors as he opened around 26 buildings, parks, schools, and club rooms.

“Something I’ve done at each opening is cut the ribbon twice and kept the piece of ribbon for memorabilia.”

One he won’t get to add to his own collection is the second bridge, but Brown said he will be happy to see the next mayor cut the ribbon on a project he worked hard for.

Also stepping down: Lovett and Braam

Lynette Lovett

Councillor Lynette Lovett delivering her valedictory speech. Photo / LDR, Jonathan Leask

Lovett followed in her father’s footsteps into local government after serving as president of the Ashburton A&P Association.

She has been the highest polling candidate in the Eastern Ward in each of her three terms.

“I can honestly say I have loved serving my community. It was the hardest decision I made to say no this time around.”

Her daughter had told her, “You’ve only got 10 good years left. You’re 71. Time for yourself to do what you want to do.”

Her biggest disappointment was missing the first day of public hearings on the long-term plan while on holiday, meaning she wasn’t able to take part in debates on the Tinwald Pool and Balmoral Hall.

She also noted the time she hit national headlines in 2021 after referring to 110 unemployed young people in Ashburton as entitled youth.

Stepping away from the council, she said, “The wheels on the camper van might finally turn more frequently. It has sat in the shed for too long.”

Leen Braam

Three-term councillor Leen Braam at his final meeting. Photo / LDR, Jonathan Leask

Braam moved from Amsterdam to New Zealand in 1982 to be a landscape architect for Millichimps garden centre (now Lushingtons), arriving in Ashburton with “two backpacks and an empty house”.

Braam and his wife, Lianne, still live in Tinwald 43 years later.

He first stood for council in 2016, but his nomination was initially declined because he wasn’t yet a New Zealand citizen.

Three weeks later, after sorting his paperwork, he re-entered the race on the final day and was elected.

He said his first term was completely different from what he expected.

“There is more progress and respect in a kindergarten than with some of the councillors in that time.

“There were some here to learn. There were also some people there who came for the free lunch.”

He said the second term under new Mayor Neil Brown “was a team”.

“We respect each other, and we worked for the whole district.

“What a difference. And you could feel it in the community.”

In his third term, he suffered the effects of long-Covid, which ultimately had him decide not to stand again.

As he put it: “No more councillor Braam. But Leen Braam, husband, father, Opa, friend, and hopefully a decent bloke”.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.